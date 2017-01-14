UConn women win NCAA-record 91st straight with rout of SMU

DALLAS — Winning 91 in a row, that's nice.

Now Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies can focus on the real goal — a return to Dallas to play for a fifth straight national championship.

UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st straight victory Saturday, an 88-48 romp over SMU after scoring the game's first 21 points.

"Even afterward, there's a feeling of accomplishment, they feel like they've done something significant," Auriemma said. "But there isn't this over-the-top screaming and yelling as if we just won a national championship."

While the Huskies have stayed on an even keel, Auriemma told them the streak "was maybe more significant than winning a national championship."

UConn (16-0, 4-0 AAC) broke the record of 90 straight wins that his team first had more than six years ago. It matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 USF, 102-37, on Tuesday.

"I'm not taking it for granted at all; this is one of the coolest things I've ever been a part of," Katie Lou Samuelson said. "Now we can really just focus each game at a time and not have to worry if we're keeping (the streak) up or not."

UConn hasn't lost since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

From 2008-10, Auriemma's teams, powered by Maya Moore, overtook the 88-game streak set by UCLA's men's basketball in 1974, peaking at 90 straight. Given UConn's dominance — the Huskies have won a record 11 national titles under Auriemma — the notion of another lengthy streak was never a question.

But when UConn finished an unbeaten season in April by routing Syracuse in the national title game for its 75th straight victory, the widespread belief was that the latest streak would quickly end.

In the 2016 WNBA draft, the graduating portion of the UConn roster provided the top three picks, including Breanna Stewart, the most outstanding player all four years she played in the Final Four. Going into this season, the Huskies lacked a preseason All-American and had an undersized front line, a shallow bench and uncertainty at point guard.

But they did begin with a belief in the system generated by so much success and by Auriemma, who seldom lacks self-assurance.

"Everybody in the whole country has talked about what we've lost," said Kia Nurse, a junior and two-time national champion. "I personally like playing with a chip on our shoulder."

That chip has turned into a steamrollering boulder. The streak nearly ended on opening night at Florida State, when the Seminoles had a 3-point shot in the air for the win. The shot fell short, and nobody has pushed the Huskies that hard since.

It wasn't as if they took the path of least resistance to victory No. 91. Seven of their first 12 games were against Top 25 teams.

Along the way, the Huskies have developed a new Big Three in sophomores Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and junior Gabby Williams. Their next formidable challenge figures to be a nonconference game at home Feb. 13 against No. 5 South Carolina — when they could be going for their 100th straight victory.

UConn visits USF at the Sun Dome in its regular-season finale Feb. 27.

"All of sudden you wake up one day, like today, and you realize that along that way, I can't believe we did this," Auriemma said. "It's a lot, 91 games is a lot."