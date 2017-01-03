USF fires men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua

TAMPA — From brief homelessness to a harrowing stray bullet, Orlando Antigua has spent a lifetime burrowing his way out of fate's darkest tunnels.

But even after 21/2 years of futile toil, he couldn't excavate USF basketball from its black hole of mediocrity.

Athletic director Mark Harlan announced Tuesday morning he has dismissed Antigua, 43, who compiled a 23-55 record, the worst winning percentage (.295) of any of the program's nine coaches.

First-year assistant Murry Bartow, who previously served as coach at Alabama-Birmingham and East Tennessee State, will replace Antigua on an interim basis the rest of the season. USF (6-7, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) next plays Saturday at SMU.

Antigua declined comment when reached Tuesday. Bartow said he wasn't certain if Antigua got a chance to address the Bulls on Tuesday.

"Anytime there's a change it's not easy; there's a lot of emotions," Bartow said Tuesday evening. "But we had a great practice, guys were very upbeat and I thought we had a good day."

Harlan indicated a national search for Antigua's successor will begin immediately. Antigua's other assistants, Sergio Rouco and Rod Strickland, remain on staff.

"I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of (the dismissal) and to thank him for his service to USF," Harlan said in a statement released to USF boosters. "We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best."

Whether the dismissal is directly connected to the NCAA's ongoing probe of the men's basketball program — reportedly for potential academic violations — is unclear. That investigation prompted the resignation of Antigua's younger brother Oliver, another Bulls assistant, last summer.

Antigua was in Year 3 of a five-year deal that paid roughly $900,000 annually with $25,000 yearly escalators built in.

If terminated for cause (i.e. NCAA violations), the school would owe him only one month of his $375,000 annual base salary, according to his contract. If fired without cause, it owes him the annual base salary until the contract's expiration.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Antigua arrived at USF three springs ago with a resume equal parts sparkling and inspiring. One of three boys raised by a single mom in the Bronx, Antigua survived a gunshot wound to the head as a teenager to become a standout player at Pitt, and later a Harlem Globetrotter.

He spent six years as a John Calipari assistant, first at Memphis and later at Kentucky, before being hired by Harlan.

But he never established roster continuity, or the high-octane offense toward which he aspired, in Tampa. Under Antigua's watch, 13 scholarship players — some of whom have flourished elsewhere at the Division I level — either left or were dismissed from the team.

Bartow, 55, could emerge as a solid candidate to replace Antigua if the Bulls show marked improvement in the season's final two months. In 18 seasons at UAB and ETSU, he amassed a 327-248 record with four NCAA Tournament trips.

"I tell you, this has happened so quickly, my only concern right now was the practice today," Bartow said. "I love Tampa, I love USF, and my concern really is for the student-athletes."

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.