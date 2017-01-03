Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

USF fires men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 8:39pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — From brief homelessness to a harrowing stray bullet, Orlando Antigua has spent a lifetime burrowing his way out of fate's darkest tunnels.

Related News/Archive

But even after 21/2 years of futile toil, he couldn't excavate USF basketball from its black hole of mediocrity.

Athletic director Mark Harlan announced Tuesday morning he has dismissed Antigua, 43, who compiled a 23-55 record, the worst winning percentage (.295) of any of the program's nine coaches.

First-year assistant Murry Bartow, who previously served as coach at Alabama-Birmingham and East Tennessee State, will replace Antigua on an interim basis the rest of the season. USF (6-7, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) next plays Saturday at SMU.

Antigua declined comment when reached Tuesday. Bartow said he wasn't certain if Antigua got a chance to address the Bulls on Tuesday.

"Anytime there's a change it's not easy; there's a lot of emotions," Bartow said Tuesday evening. "But we had a great practice, guys were very upbeat and I thought we had a good day."

Harlan indicated a national search for Antigua's successor will begin immediately. Antigua's other assistants, Sergio Rouco and Rod Strickland, remain on staff.

"I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of (the dismissal) and to thank him for his service to USF," Harlan said in a statement released to USF boosters. "We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best."

Whether the dismissal is directly connected to the NCAA's ongoing probe of the men's basketball program — reportedly for potential academic violations — is unclear. That investigation prompted the resignation of Antigua's younger brother Oliver, another Bulls assistant, last summer.

Antigua was in Year 3 of a five-year deal that paid roughly $900,000 annually with $25,000 yearly escalators built in.

If terminated for cause (i.e. NCAA violations), the school would owe him only one month of his $375,000 annual base salary, according to his contract. If fired without cause, it owes him the annual base salary until the contract's expiration.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Antigua arrived at USF three springs ago with a resume equal parts sparkling and inspiring. One of three boys raised by a single mom in the Bronx, Antigua survived a gunshot wound to the head as a teenager to become a standout player at Pitt, and later a Harlem Globetrotter.

He spent six years as a John Calipari assistant, first at Memphis and later at Kentucky, before being hired by Harlan.

But he never established roster continuity, or the high-octane offense toward which he aspired, in Tampa. Under Antigua's watch, 13 scholarship players — some of whom have flourished elsewhere at the Division I level — either left or were dismissed from the team.

Bartow, 55, could emerge as a solid candidate to replace Antigua if the Bulls show marked improvement in the season's final two months. In 18 seasons at UAB and ETSU, he amassed a 327-248 record with four NCAA Tournament trips.

"I tell you, this has happened so quickly, my only concern right now was the practice today," Bartow said. "I love Tampa, I love USF, and my concern really is for the student-athletes."

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

Five potential replacements

Now that the Orlando Antigua era has come to an end, expect the routine flurry of speculation over who will be hired as the 10th men's basketball coach in USF history. Here are a few names to ponder, based on what we're hearing (and some educated guessing):

David Grace, UCLA assistant: We've been told Grace, an Air Force veteran who traveled an improbable path to Division I coaching, covets the Bulls job. A familiarity with USF athletic director Mark Harlan helps; Grace joined the Bruins staff in 2013, the year before Harlan arrived in Tampa.

Richard Pitino, Minnesota coach: Rick's son has wanted this job badly in the past and has some prominent bay area connections, we're told. Thing is, the Gophers (13-2) are having a breakthrough season and are on the cusp of being ranked. If the success persists, why bolt from a Big Ten job?

Anthony Grant, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant: A Miami native and veteran Billy Donovan lieutenant (at Florida and in the NBA), Grant compiled a 193-110 record and three NCAA Tournament berths in nine total seasons as coach at VCU and Alabama. His state connections and sleek style of play presumably makes him a strong candidate.

Murry Bartow, USF assistant: If Bartow can orchestrate a nice run the rest of the season as interim coach, why wouldn't he garner some consideration? In 18 seasons as a coach (at UAB and East Tennessee State), Bartow compiled a 327-248 record and earned four NCAA berths.

Stan Jones, FSU assistant: A staffer for Leonard Hamilton at both FSU and Miami (and briefly with the Washington Wizards), Jones' in-state connections match up with any candidate the Bulls can muster. For a program with one local scholarship player (Troy Holston Jr.) on its roster, that attribute can't be overstated.

USF fires men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua 01/03/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 8:38pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...