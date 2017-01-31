USF hoops: Hank Beard wins promotion from 'General'

Hank Beard, who was a sixth man on Seminole High’s 2014 district title team, has appeared in three games for USF this season.

TAMPA — This time last winter, Henry "Hank" Beard — consummate gym rat — found steady court time as a "General."

It's the term USF women's coach Jose Fernandez uses for the male student-manager types he keeps around to scrimmage with his team. Few were as feisty as Beard, Seminole High's former sixth man.

"Hank's job was to guard (eventual WNBA first-round draftee) Courtney Williams every day in practice," Fernandez said. "He challenged her every day."

A year later, another team on campus finds itself in need of bodies. Henry Aaron Beard (his dad's a huge baseball guy) has obliged.

The floor-star "General" has been promoted, to cameo player for the foundering Bulls men.

With USF limited to six scholarship players, Beard, 20, made his third appearance of the season in Sunday's 94-53 loss at Cincinnati, logging three second-half minutes.

"It really is an indescribable feeling, to be honest, because this is something I talked about with my friends back in sixth grade" at Osceola Middle School, Beard said. "We dreamed about this, playing college ball, and now I'm here. It's just crazy."

Depending on one's perspective, Beard's ascension represents either a resilient rise from obscurity or an indictment of the brittle Bulls roster compiled by former coach Orlando Antigua.

Either way, it's a stunning rise for a kid who didn't earn a full-time varsity spot on his high school team until his junior season.

A member of three playoff teams at Seminole (he practiced with the varsity late in his sophomore year), Beard tried out for a men's walk-on spot as a diminutive USF freshman in October 2015 but didn't make it.

"I thought I did pretty well," Beard said.

"I probably didn't put up as many points, so they probably were looking for somebody who could do it all. I'm kind of that player that does the little things. I'm the hustler, the scrapper. I get on the floor, I play defense, and then I'll do my thing on offense when needed."

That's the type of player Seminole coach Josh Walker recalls.

"I don't know the stats off the top of my head, but he was probably our third- or fourth-leading scorer maybe; not even double digits," Walker said.

"But he handled the ball for us, he played great defense. He's grown probably about 2 inches since he graduated high school. … All through high school he was always the smallest kid. He was probably 5-foot-7, 5-8. You couldn't keep the kid off the floor because of how hard he worked."

After the one-day tryout with the men, Beard accepted an opportunity to practice with the Bulls women, which allowed him regular access to the Muma Center (USF's basketball facility), where Beard became a fixture. The women ultimately won 24 games and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

When a men's walk-on spot again opened up this past fall, Beard — now 6-foot, 175 pounds — approached Bulls assistant Sergio Rouco and asked what he could do to earn that spot. After filling out paperwork and practicing a couple of weeks, he was retained.

He made his formal college debut at home Dec. 22 against Delaware, logging an assist in two minutes in an 81-53 triumph. It was USF's last victory.

"I really just want to do whatever I can to help this program," Beard said. "I'm a walk-on so I've just got to do all the little things, keep a good attitude and bring energy to the team. Whatever I can do to help them get better."

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.