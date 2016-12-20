USF loses basketball game; top scorer McMurray transfers

TAMPA — USF suffered its third defeat in four games Tuesday in a turnover-plagued 59-48 loss to Northern Illinois. But its biggest loss of the day occurred well before the announced 2,129 filed into the Sun Dome.

Point guard Jahmal McMurray informed coach Orlando Antigua of his intention to transfer and was granted an immediate release from the program.

Arguably the team's best player, the sophomore's departure adds to a brutal nine-month stretch for USF (5-5) and Antigua, who dismissed two top players in the offseason and saw his brother and assistant, Oliver Antigua, resign amid a July NCAA probe for possible academic fraud issues.

It also leaves an instant void in the lineup a week before AAC play commences.

"We move forward," said Antigua, who has had 13 players transfer or dismissed since taking over for the fired Stan Heath in March 2014.

"You'll get in an accident if you keep looking back. … I wish him the best. Wish him luck. Love him as a kid. And we're going to continue to proceed with the guys we've got here."

The 6-foot McMurray opened the season serving a six-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. In three games, he averaged a team-best 20.3 points.

McMurray was USF's leading scorer last season. Named to the AAC All-Rookie team, he averaged 15.2 points and broke the program's freshman record with 73 made 3-pointers.

Bo Zeigler, who tied for the team-high with 10 points against the Huskies (7-5), said fellow players weren't aware McMurray wanted out. Now, the junior said, it will be about sticking together without him.

"I've been around for a lot of things that have happened in this school," Zeigler said. "We just keep pushing, no matter what happens. Just try to stay positive.

"All we have is each other, and that's all we can depend on."