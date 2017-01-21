USF men battle but fall to Tulsa for seventh straight loss

TAMPA — The fortitude they gave was offset by no fouls to give. Guts weren't complemented by a go-to scorer. At key moments, defense and depth betrayed them.

As a result, one of the longest months in USF men's basketball history trudged on Saturday with a 79-67 loss to Tulsa before an announced Sun Dome crowd of 2,614. The Bulls (6-12, 0-7 AAC), who had seven scholarship players available, have lost seven in a row.

What hasn't been lost is resolve, interim coach Murry Bartow insists.

"We're such a different team right now than we were when I took over, I think," said Bartow, overseeing the program since Orlando Antigua's dismissal Jan. 3.

"I invite everybody to practice. You'll see incredible energy, incredible enthusiasm. … One of these days it will show up on the scoreboard. But these guys are fighting. They're fighting and I'm proud of the fight."

Playing without 6-foot-10 transfer Isaiah Manderson (suspension) or 6-8 freshman Malik Fitts (ankle), USF outscored Tulsa (11-7, 5-1) 28-24 in the paint and finished with an 8-6 offensive rebounding edge after going the entire first half without one. Seven-foot junior Ruben Guerrero finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

But the Bulls couldn't overcome some defensive breakdowns — especially on the perimeter — and 30 fouls. By game's end, six of the eight Bulls who played had four or more fouls.

"These guys have been through a lot, tough transition," Bartow said. "But I'm just telling you, they're fighting and competing and working."

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.