USF men falter 70-56 against Houston

TAMPA — For a little more than 18 minutes in Saturday's matinee against Houston, USF opened with focus and looked set to cap an otherwise repugnant calendar year on a refreshingly positive note.

Even without center Bo Zeigler, sidelined with an ankle injury, the short-handed Bulls limited their errors, holding the Cougars scoreless for the first 5:09. And for every shot that fell true, USF was finding a swift answer on the other end.

But with halftime in sight, the bottom fell out. USF's advantage soon disappeared, and with it, an opportunity for a needed victory did, too.

Houston surged on a 12-2 run in the final 2 1/2 minutes to nab the lead for good, then easily rolled from there as the Bulls sloppily dropped their fourth decision in five games, 70-56, before a subdued announced crowd of 2,353 at the Sun Dome.

"We wanted to beat Houston, not just hang with them," USF coach Orlando Antigua said. "We're preparing to try to go out and beat teams. And we've shown we have to be consistent in order to do that. ... We've got to do a better job going forward."

Despite a team-best 16 points from Troy Holston, things only got worse for the Bulls (6-7, 0-2 AAC) as the game crept on. They shot just 23.3 percent (7-of-30) in a listless second half, and 32.7 overall. Houston (11-3, 2-0) drained 15 3-pointers, building an 18-point lead with eight minutes left.

In one possession, Houston's Rob Gray (game-high 25 points) missed a long 3-pointer, grabbed his own rebound off the rim uncontested and got fouled, hitting both free throws.

It evolved into that kind of afternoon for USF. One that has become an all-too-familiar theme.

"I thought we just missed some opportunities, offensively," said Antigua, who is now 23-55 in two-plus years.

"We can't let that happen. We can't let that happen for us."