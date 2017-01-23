Fennelly: Fans flock to see entertaining road Warriors

The Show came to Orlando on Sunday afternoon, a better show than either of those droopy NFL conference championship games.

The Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and that new guy — Kevin Durant — were at the Amway Center for a noon tipoff against the Orlando Magic, which meant wiping sleep winkers from their West Coast eyes before easily pulling away for a 118-98 victory.

Coming off that record 73-9 2016 season and an NBA title repeat that was short-circuited only by LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Golden State is back at it. The Warriors have won seven in a row and are 38-6 this season. Sunday, the formula was Curry and Thompson each hitting seven 3-pointers and a 42-point third quarter. Another day at The Show.

There were hundreds, maybe thousands of Golden State jerseys in the stands, many with the name "Curry" on the back. At halftime, fans crowded the railings just to get a glimpse of Curry, Durant and the rest of the Warriors walking to the locker room. It's like that with The Show. Among the Sunday attendees: Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and former Bucs coach Tony Dungy. Dungy and his family posed with Curry for pictures postgame.

"Every night there's energy, no matter who we play or where we are," Curry said. "The support we get on the road is amazing, and we feed off it."

"I saw this a lot in Chicago," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who as a player won three world championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls. "It was always an event when the Bulls came to town. You always had people waiting outside the hotel at 2 a.m. in the morning trying to get autographs. We've seen it for a couple of years now. Our guys are used to it. It's flattering. It helps us get up for every game because every game seems to be an event."

At events, people get carried away. So it was on Sunday that lovable Magic — and Lightning — public address announcer Paul Porter referred to Kerr as a "former Magic star" during pregame introductions. Kerr briefly played for the Magic in the 1992-93 season before he went to Chicago.

"I told my buddy, the PA announcer, that I believe I was here three months and scored a total of 12 points," Kerr said with a grin. "You're going to have to look that up. It might have been 14. I looked at him, I said 'Star?' He said, 'In my eyes you were.' "

Then Kerr, who is a modest 178-30 in three seasons as Golden State coach, had some real fun, riffing on his Magic career while invoking new White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who made some boasts about the size of the crowd at his boss's inaugurations, statements later defended as "alternative facts."

Take it away, Steve.

"Yes, yes. Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now. 14,000 points, greatest player in Magic history …"

It's never dull at The Show.