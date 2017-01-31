Fennelly: LeBron James-Charles Barkley feud more exciting than the NBA right now

Can we just call off the rest of the NBA season until the playoffs and let LeBron and Charles have at it?

It has to beat most of the games this league is running out there on a nightly basis.

I'm all for it.

Give me LeBron and Charles.

Give me Charles Barkley, washed up but viable, eternally needling LeBron.

Give me LeBron calling Barkley "a hater."

Nothing like spoiled brats at war.

It has to be better than the regular seasons, the lead-up to who plays the Warriors.

Two Hall of Famers, one current, one future, having at it.

Beats spring training.

Sure as heck beats the Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game.

LeBron and Charles rock.

Could we get the president to intercede on Twitter?

Please? Pretty please?

Maybe a "Fake Tears LeBron" line?

It's a beautiful thing, LeBron and Charles.

Barkley launched on LeBron last week after LeBron said Cleveland needed to bump up its roster to defend its NBA title.

"Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above," Sir Charles said. "The Cleveland Cavaliers, they have given him everything he wanted. They have the highest payroll in NBA history. … He's the best player in the world. Does he want all of the good players? He don't want to compete. He's an amazing player. They're defending champs."

King James unleashed after the Cavs lost again, to the Dallas Mavericks. Maybe that played into all this, cruddy Cavs play. Bet it did.

"I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that," James told ESPN. "I'm not the one who threw somebody out a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA in the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that."

I'm with the King.

Go for it.

He HAS done it the right way, outside of "The Decision."

But LeBron doesn't need to be talking about his "legacy."

It's fairly secure.

I'd say both these guys needs to shut up, especially Barkley. He's tired, he's old and he's flailing, though I love him.

Him and Shaq and Kenny are gold.

They beat all those drippy NFL and MLB shows.

Time to pipe down and play.

And he will.

The ball is in Chuckles' court.

Maybe he will just let it go.

Goodness, I hope not.