Magic rallies twice, then outlasts Heat 136-130 in 2OT

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier goes to the basket against the Miami Heat in the first half of of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) FLAD104

MIAMI — Nik Vucevic had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 26 and hit the 3-pointer that put Orlando up for good and the Magic topped the Miami Heat 136-130 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 and Serge Ibaka added 20 for the Magic, which beat Miami for the third time in the past 19 meetings.

Tyler Johnson had a career-high 32 points, the most any Heat reserve has ever scored in a game. Hassan Whiteside had 32 points and 15 rebounds for Miami, which wasted a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation and a four-point lead in the last 40 seconds of the first overtime.

Goran Dragic added 19 for Miami. The Heat — the NBA's worst free throw-shooting team — missed one late in regulation that could have made it a three-point game and four straight from the line in the first overtime that proved costly.

Fournier's 3-pointer with 1:26 left was the 27th and final lead change of the night. Of those, 20 came in a first half when the Heat shot 59 percent from the field, 70 percent from 3-point range and 92 percent from the line — way over its season averages in all three categories.

The Heat led by nine early in the fourth quarter before Orlando went on a 12-0 run.