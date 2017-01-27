NBA midseason report: Getting past the league's PR problem

LeBron James drives against the Warriors during last season's NBA Finals, which the Cavaliers won. Is James the only hope of derailing the Warriors this season, after Golden State added Kevin Durant?. [Associated Press]

We're halfway through the NBA season and the NBA has a PR problem.

There might not be 10 people out there who think someone other than Golden State and Cleveland will play for the championship come June. And waiting around until then has become the story of the season.

But a funny thing is happening on the way to this predictable NBA Finals. There are a ton of good storylines to follow.

So here's our midseason report, including a possible Finals matchup that will not involve the Cavs and Warriors.

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

Biggest train wreck

Can we please remove the genius title from Phil Jackson? The Zen Master has taken over the Knicks and while the organization goes down in flames, all Jackson can do is watch it burn. Yeah, it's New York, where stories can take on a life of their own, but this has become a daily soap opera. In the middle is Carmelo Anthony, the best player in the league that nobody wants. Including the Knicks. When is picking a fight with your best player a good idea? This was supposed to be a playoff team, maybe even a No. 3 or 4 seed. Now, the best it can hope for is to sneak into the postseason and get swept by the Cavs.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shouts to a teammate as he comes up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The Thunder won 97-95.

Most fascinating player

It's not LeBron and it's not Steph Curry. It's Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook. Following Westbrook is like following the home run derby between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Every night, you check in to see if Westbrook has a triple double. He already has 23, two more than Kobe Bryant had in his career. He's trying to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple double for an entire season and the fact that it's still a possibility in late January is remarkable. But what to really love about this story is Westbrook's attitude. He lost his former best buddy Kevin Durant to Golden State and is playing like he hates the world. His chip-on-the-shoulder, give-me-the-ball-and-get-out-of-my-way has terrorized the NBA and has been fascinating to watch.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts during the final minutes of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 94-89.

Best up-and-coming team

Well hello there, Philadelphia. Welcome back to the NBA. The 76ers decided to purposely tank and suffered through seasons of 19, 18 and 10 wins. The plan might be paying off. The 76ers still are well out of a playoff spot, but a recent 8-2 stretch is reason for optimism. Joel Embiid looks like the real deal and 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons is getting closer to suiting up as he recovers from a preseason injury. The 76ers are even on national TV Friday night. This is great news. Been way too long since Philly has been interesting.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, drives past Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Most over-hyped team

The Timberwolves seemed like the next cool kid, but something is amiss. They have two outstanding young players in Karl-Anthony Townes and Andrew Wiggins. They have a sharp coach in Tom Thibodeau. So why are they floating around 10 games under .500? They're going to be good eventually. Then again, they should have been better this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. The Pelicans won 124-122.

Most over-hyped story

That the Cavs have problems. R-E-L-A-X. They'll be in the NBA Finals. For one thing, they are still really good. They are just in the dog-days-of-January stretch. The other reason they'll be in the Finals? No team in the East is good enough to beat them.

Most underrated team

The Wizards seemed on their way to becoming a contender last season before finishing .500 and missing the playoffs. They started this season 5-10 and looked like a mess. But then they went on a 20-10 run and should easily be a playoff team. Watch John Wall when you get a chance.

The don't-get-that-excited team

Toronto will get to the Eastern final, probably. But are the Raptors any good? They're on pace to finish with the second-best record in the East. But their record against the NBA's big three of Cleveland, Golden State and San Antonio? 0-7.

Player you really need to get to know

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hard to spell. Hard to pronounce. Easy to watch. The Bucks big man has made a huge leap to becoming, perhaps, a top 10 player in the NBA. In a few years, he could be the best player in the NBA. As for that pronunciation? It's "YAH-niss ah-det-oh-KOOM-boe.''

Worst NBA city to be in

Los Angeles. Because the Clippers are banged up and will never be all that Clippers fans thought they could be. And the Lakers still stink. Close runner-up: New York, with the Knicks and the crummy Brooklyn Nets.

Player you have to feel bad for

Anthony Davis is being wasted in New Orleans. A fabulous player who gets unnoticed playing for the awful Pelicans.

Best watch-out-for team

The Rockets are not a one-man team, although the man there (James Harden) is putting up MVP-type numbers. Incredibly, the Rockets are on pace for 60-plus wins and no one wants to play them in the playoffs.

Worst collusion

One day, LeBron James gripes that the Cavs need another play-maker. A day later, his pal Dwyane Wade says not enough of his Bulls teammates care enough. We get it, fellas, you want to play together on the same team again. Might happen, too, although not until next season.

Best party-crashers

The Spurs, of course, offer us a best chance of avoiding a Warriors-Cavs Finals for the third consecutive year. They've beaten Golden State. They've beaten Cleveland. Can they win the playoffs without Tim Duncan's leadership? We'll see come spring, but this team, with this coach (Gregg Popovich), is more than capable of beating the Warriors in a seven-game series. And then beating Cleveland after that.

Best two teams

Having said all these nice things about San Antonio, sorry, it will be Cleveland and Golden State again. This time, the Warriors win. Durant will be the difference.