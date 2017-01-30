Trump's ban sparks rebuke from Bucks official

Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker goes up for a rebound against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) WIJP115

Rookie Thon Maker returned to the United States with no issues after the Milwaukee Bucks played in Toronto on Friday night, but his situation as a Sudanese native sparked sharp comments from a Bucks official on social media in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order that afternoon.

There was concern among Bucks officials after Trump ordered a ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Maker was born in Wau, Sudan, now part of independent South Sudan. The 7-foot-1 19-year-old left the war-torn country at age 5 and grew up in Perth, Australia, and he holds an Australian passport and Australian citizenship.

Sudan is on the banned countries list; South Sudan is not.

Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, son of one of the team's principal owners, Marc Lasry, tweeted about Maker before Saturday's game in response to questions from fans.

"He's back," Lasry said. "But we have to pray for those who aren't as lucky. This is a massive problem and not who we are as a country."

Alex Lasry commented further on Twitter:

"I appreciate all the fans' concerns and prayers for Thon," he said, "and today a Sudanese refugee who fled oppression and is an incredible young man will make his second NBA start. I'm incredibly excited and proud of him. He's a symbol of what makes America great and all immigrants believe about America. But what's going on in the U.S. right now isn't about Thon. It's about all the other incredible immigrants and refugees who will make the U.S. a better place that can't come into our country. This is not who we are as a country and doesn't live up to our ideals.

"Sorry and let me continue by saying what Trump says about immigrants and refugees just isn't what I see. I see incredible people who come here to create a better life for their families. It's why my dad's family came here from Morocco. We must continue to share the stories of incredible immigrants and refugees who make America GREAT. Proud that Thon and my dad will be shining examples every day."

The NBA later released a statement saying it had asked the State Department for clarification of "how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries."

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng also is a native of South Sudan and has British citizenship.

Maker started at center in the Bucks' 112-108 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, scoring four points with two rebounds in 10-plus minutes.