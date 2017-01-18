Beefed-up roster has Countryside making all the right moves

Countryside High's boys basketball team had made steady progress since coach Jeff Powers took over in 2013, going from three wins in his debut season to 17 last season and the cusp of contending.

The Cougars had solid scorers and a lot of little, useful parts that made them go. Still, there was some uncertainty if the program could continue on its upward trend. After all, two of the top three scorers graduated.

There still was depth with some young emerging players who needed time to grow and mature into champions.

So far, the Cougars have exceeded expectations. They were 13-5 heading into the week and already swept defending state finalist St. Petersburg in the regular season. Countryside is on the verge of clinching the No. 1 seed in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament and is the favorite to play in the Pinellas County Athletic Conference championship game.

"I think the biggest thing for us is we were able to add some pieces to the puzzle," Powers said.

The Cougars had some good fortune with the addition of three players.

• Tyler Witz, a 6-foot-9 center, decided to play his senior season after missing the past two years on varsity with a foot injury.

• Tino Petrovic, a 6-4 junior, transferred from Oldsmar Christian to play for his zoned school.

• Christian Shaneyfelt, a 6-5 freshman, came to Countryside instead of Clearwater, where his father, Tom, retired as a Hall of Fame coach with the boys and girls programs.

"I knew we had a chance to still be pretty good," Powers said. "But having these guys come on board really was big for us."

They have formed one of the best front-courts in Pinellas County. Witz is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Shaneyfelt is not far behind, averaging 7.7 points and six rebounds.

Their presence has taken the burden off CJ Williams, a junior who was the returning starter, averaging double figures in scoring last year. This season, Williams is at a team-high 13 points per game and a season-best 30 in last week's win over St. Petersburg.

Countryside did just add players. It also boosted with the addition of several quality assistants. Former Largo standout Erroyl Bing and former Countryside standout Pete Alexandrou joined Randy Poekert as part of the staff. Tom Shaneyfelt and ESPN analyst David Thorpe help out in practice and scouting opponents.

"We have a lot of great coaches that have helped me become a better player this offseason," Williams said.

The players have adjusted and are finding their game. But winning games is not enough. They want to win the conference title, something the school has never done before. And the want to win a district title, which would be the program's first since 1989.

"I think the biggest difference this year is we have the focus and determination to be great," Williams said. "We have a lot of upside and we're all starting to realize what we can do."