Berkeley Prep showcases national basketball talent in weekend tournament

Tampa Catholic’s Kevin Knox is among the dozen or so high-profile basketball players in this weekend’s National Hoopfest.

The National Hoopfest series makes its way to Tampa this weekend. The tournament, held at Berkeley Prep, is one of the top 15 boys basketball tournaments in the country, according to USA Today.

The tournament also has stops in Memphis and Dallas with plans on expanding to Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

The National Hoopfest matches teams from the area against nationally-ranked teams from across the country, giving fans a chance to root on their local school as well as check out players who will be playing for major colleges and NBA teams in the future.

"What separates National Hoopfest from the rest of the country is we give the best local schools in a city a chance to play the best teams in the United States," National Hoopfest CEO and founder Travis Haddock said. "Our biggest mission is giving back to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Teams that play in the Memphis event are required to tour the children's hospital. We want to put perspective in young people's lives."

National Hoopfest

Where: Berkeley Prep

When: Today-Saturday

Tickets: $10 for an all-day pass today (available at the gymnasium); $15 for an all-day pass Saturday (tickets can be purchased in advance at nationalhoopfest.com or at the gym).

Schedule

Today: IMG Academy vs. Berkeley Prep, 5 p.m.; Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. Oldsmar Christian, 6:30; West Oaks vs. Tampa Catholic, 8.

Saturday: Huntington Prep vs. Victory Rock, noon; St. Benedict's (N.J.) vs. Tampa Prep, 1:30; Windermere Prep vs. Berkeley Prep, 3; Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. St. Petersburg, 4:30; Montverde vs. Tampa Catholic, 6.

Top teams

Huntington Prep: The school was founded in 2009 by Rob Fulford, who went on to become an assistant coach at Missouri. The Irish are 14-3 and ranked No. 4 in MaxPreps' independent poll. Their most heralded alumnus is Andrew Wiggins, who played at Kansas for one season before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Montverde Academy: The Eagles (15-2), ranked No. 3 in MaxPreps' independent poll, have won three straight national titles (2012-15). Former standouts who have played for Montverde include Joel Embid (Kansas/Philadelphia 76ers), D'Angelo Russell (Ohio State/ Los Angeles Lakers) and Ben Simmons (LSU/ Philadelphia 76ers).

Oak Hill: The Warriors (18-3), ranked sixth in MaxPreps' independent poll, won their 10th national title last season. Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse/New York Knicks), Kevin Durant (Texas/ Golden State Warriors), Rajon Rondo (Kentucky/ Chicago Bulls) all played in the program. So did USF assistant coach Rod Strickland, whose son, Tai, is a guard for Tampa Catholic.

Top players

There are 11 players in the tournament ranked among the top 100 players in their respective class by ESPN:

F R.J. Barrett, So., Montverde: Ranked No. 1 in the 2019 class.

F Kevin Knox, Sr., Tampa Catholic: Ranked No. 7 in the 2017 class.

G Andrew Nembhard, So., Montverde: Ranked No. 15 in the 2019 class.

F Billy Preston, Sr., Oak Hill: The Kansas signee is ranked. No. 19 in the 2017 class.

C David McCormack, Jr., Oak Hill: Ranked No. 20 in the 2018 class.

F Keldon Johnson, Jr., Huntington Prep: Ranked 21st in the 2018 class.

G Matt Coleman, Sr., Oak Hill: The Texas recruit is ranked 26th in the 2017 class.

F Rechon Black, Jr., Montverde: The North Carolina recruit is ranked 32nd in the 2018 class.

G Lindell Wigginton, Sr., Oak Hill: The Iowa State signee is ranked 48th in the 2017 class.

G Ty-Shon Alexander, Sr., Oak Hill: The Creighton signee is ranked 63rd in the 2017 class.

F Mayan Kiir, Sr., Victory Rock: The Virginia Commonwealth signee is ranked 94th in the 2017 class.