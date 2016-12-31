Boys basketball: Anclote wins title at Rotary Ram Classic

NEW PORT RICHEY — Anytime it looked like the Anclote boys basketball team was ready to pull away from King in the Rotary Ram Classic finals Friday, the Lions would hit a 3-pointer.

But Anclote had a steady answer each time, and the Sharks (9-5) prevailed 63-57 to win the tournament hosted by Ridgewood.

"We're all playing with confidence now," said tourney MVP, Anclote senior guard Marquez Cooper. "Before, some of us didn't have it. We've always had the talent."

Especially Cooper, who inspired plenty of confidence — and awe — with his 26-point performance. Amidst a display of floating jump shots, the 6-foot-1 guard mixed in four dunks.

His best ended the third quarter on an alley-oop from Jaelin Reeves.

"I just told him to throw it up, I'd get it," said Cooper, who scored 69 in three tourney games.

The dramatic play gave Anclote a 47-39 edge, but King, which hit nine 3-pointers on the night, crept back in when Chris Romkey (14 points) hit one to make it 53-47 with 4:15 remaining. Daniel Adewunmi, who had 10 and 15 rebounds, turned a putback into a three-point play to make the score 56-53.

Then King's defense got a steal, but that's when Anclote freshman Jakob Hester, who measures in at 6-5, came up with one of his four second-half blocks. The Sharks salted it away from the free-throw line from there.

"Jakob's going to be a beast," said Anclote coach Michael Cooper. Hester had 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with five blocks.

Reeves scored nine and Deandre Hopkins, who turned his ankle early in the game, led with five assists. King's Edgar Ziegler scored 19, draining four 3s, including a pair in the first quarter when King (6-6) jumped ahead 8-0. Back-to-back scores by Joey Kelley, sparked by Anclote's pressing defense, got the Sharks to within a point early in the second quarter, and Anclote led 26-24 at the break.

Anclote forced 11 first-half turnovers while committing just five.

In the third-place game, Tampa Prep (11-1) rolled Mitchell 74-50 behind 31 from Jaren Phillips. The Terrapins went 3-0 at the tourney, but didn't qualify for the championship game because of a tiebreaker. Of Thursday's three winners in the bracket games, Tampa Prep had the smallest margin of victory.

But it's no stretch to say Tampa Prep had the most impressive showing, holding the best overall record and beating the teams with the next best two. Phillips, a 6-4 sophomore, shot 13-for-16 from the floor and had a team-high seven rebounds. The Terrapins led by as many as 34 before emptying the bench.

"I didn't think we played all that bad. (Phillips) just couldn't miss," said Mitchell coach Jared St. Charles.

Mitchell missed its last 13 shot attempts in the second quarter as Tampa Prep took a 34-18 lead into the break. It could have been more but, strangely, after a 68 percent start from the floor, Prep missed four straight layups.

That was the only bad mark, however. Point guard Amari Goulbourne was outstanding, scoring 12 while adding 10 assists and six steals. Trey Sibert added 15 and six rebounds. Justin Marquez led Mitchell (10-4) with 11 while Jimmy Eannel had nine and JP Watt eight.