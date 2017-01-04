Boys basketball: Don't look past up-and-coming Anclote

The Anclote boys basketball team after winning the Rotary Ram Classic at Ridgewood High School over the winter break. (Darek Sharp, Special to the Times)

HOLIDAY — It's no big secret to opponents of Anclote High's boys basketball team: Marquez Cooper is the main attraction, the one defenses gear their entire game plan toward trying to stop.

But here's a secret, or one that was until last week's Rotary Ram Classic. The senior star has a strong supporting cast, making Anclote a definite playoff contender.

The Sharks (9-5) took the championship at the tourney hosted by Ridgewood, in the process surpassing (already) their win total last season.

"People are gonna start noticing what we're doing here," said Michael Cooper, first-year Sharks coach and Marquez's father. "We're trying to make Anclote more of a basketball school, and I think that was the icing on the cake with the tournament. We can really make some noise."

The Sharks were heard loud and clear during their three games at Ridgewood. There were teams with much better records — Tampa Prep, Mitchell, Clearwater Central Catholic — and at 6-5 coming in, Anclote was still a modest factor after its opening, 52-47 victory against a two-win team from Orlando.

But Anclote popped off the page with its second-round effort against Springstead — as did Jakob Hester.

Hester is a freshman who looks like anything but, at 6-foot-5 and growing, with savvy inside moves and fully-developed ability to rebound and block shots. He scored 22 with 12 rebounds as Anclote led by as many as 19 and beat Springstead 63-51

"He's not no kid. That's a big boy," said Marquez Cooper. "I've never had a big man that can score and rebound like him. And he's not playing like a freshman; he's not being quiet anymore."

Hester is averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. Last season no other Shark averaged in double figures. He made some tremendous defensive plays down the stretch, and Marquez Cooper did his thing with 26 points in the championship game victory over King. Marquez Cooper, named tourney MVP, connected on a variety of floating jumpshots while adding four dunks.

But it's not a two-man show. Junior Deandre Hopkins is a floor-general sort, allowing Marquez Cooper to shift over to the two-guard spot.

"That was the transition this year, to put 'Quez off the ball, run around and be more free," Michael Cooper said. "I just want Deandre to control the game, and that's what he does with his defense, passing and vision of the court."

Anclote's junior varsity team, which Michael Cooper helmed the past three years, is loaded with members of the Cooper-coached West Coast Magic that won several AAU national tourneys. Freshman Jacobie Forrest, one of a handful of the Magic players, just got the callup.

"They're just playing together and having fun. They play defense as a unit; one of my main focuses is defense, and they're starting to pick it up. And they're just playing with a lot of confidence now," Michael Cooper said.

Because of an up-and-down start, Anclote enters the second half of the season tied for fourth in a nine-team district behind Zephyrhills, Ridgewood and Hudson.

"Right before the tournament, there was only one game we really lost. No one beat us, we beat ourselves," Michael said. "We had a lot of those young, inexperienced kids not playing with a lot of confidence. Faltered in a couple games, made mental mistakes at the end. The trick was to get them to learn through the losses, and they're … starting to figure it out."

Clearly confidence and an upgraded roster are a great combination at Anclote.

"I feel like we've always had the talent, and we're gonna go out and get it in the second half of the season," Marquez Cooper said. "I feel like we're the best in our district."