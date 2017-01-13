Boys basketball: Knox, turnovers spoil CCC shot at district lead

CLEARWATER — The crowd — and the stakes — harkened back to the days when Clearwater Central Catholic was a consistent state title contender in boys basketball in the 1970s and '80s.

The Marauders hosted Tampa Catholic in Friday's game that was for sole possession of first place in Class 5A, District 9. The gymnasium was filled, not just for the game but also for the school's hall of fame induction ceremony at halftime that included a pair of major league pitchers, Ryan Webb and Ryan Weber.

It also was the only time the Crusaders — and five-star prospect Kevin Knox — would play a regular season in Pinellas County this season.

All this buildup. All this excitement. And the game appeared to be all but decided after two quarters. Tampa Catholic built a 22-point halftime lead, then watched as CCC made a furious rally in the third quarter. It wasn't enough as the Crusaders were able to pull through with a 76-64 win.

"I like the way we came out, but we need to do that consistently," Crusaders coach Don Dziagwa said.

In the first half, Tampa Catholic forced 13 turnovers that led to easy transition points. Knox led the way with 19 points.

"We got down too big too early," Marauders coach Mike Wasilenko said. "We turned the ball over too much and gave them 28 points of that. You just can't spot a team like Tampa Catholic that big of a lead. But I'm proud of the way our kids fought."

CCC (15-3) chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 27-10. A minute into the fourth quarter, the Marauders had cut it to 58-55.

During that third quarter comeback, Knox slightly sprained his ankle but continued to play.

Tampa Catholic (13-2) took control again in the fourth quarter. Nick Giorgi and Knox hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to make it 66-55. The Crusaders maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Knox finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He stuck around to take pictures with fans afterward.

Victor Collazo had a team-high 25 points for the Marauders.

"I knew CCC is a hard-working team and I told our guys they were going to make a run at us," Dziagwa said. "I didn't know that they were going to make quite the run they made at us. We played such a great first half, but we need a full game, especially with the games we have coming up."