Boys basketball: Nature Coast claims Christmas tournament crown

BROOKSVILLE — The fourth installment of the Nature Coast Christmas Tournament featured as difficult a field as any before it, but for the first time, the host Sharks emerged with the top prize.

The Nature Coast boys basketball team topped Alonso 52-34 Friday in the Bracket A Championship, battling through an early offensive drought to win.

"The teams that come (to this tournament) get better every year," said Nature Coast coach David Picarsik. "I was hoping that we'd come out with one or maybe two wins. For us to win the whole thing was somewhat surprising, but it shows just how good we can be if we are focused."

Down 17-15 at halftime with tournament MVP Kaine McColley held to only one point, the Sharks (14-0) came back onto the court in the third quarter with a renewed vigor. Going on a 12-1 run to start the quarter and eventually outscoring the Ravens (7-5) 20-6, Nature Coast took a commanding lead.

The fort was held down by Jordan Baxter and Robert McAfee in the first half. The defensive play of that duo kept the Sharks close as Alonso slowed the pace of play. Baxter finished with an astounding 19 boards to go with eight points and two blocks, while McAfee had a team-high 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

McColley bounced back in the second half and finished with nine points, nine boards and four assists. He averaged 15 points and nine boards this week.

The Ravens were represented on the all-tournament team by two sophomores. Christian De Leon (18 points, four rebounds) and Kamalii Findlay (three points, eight boards, five assists) were consistent throughout the event.

Countryside was shocked 68-61 by surprise Bracket B winner Fletcher in the second championship game of the night.

The up-tempo style of the Senators caught their opponents this week off guard, and that also was the case Friday night. Led by MVP forward Tyron Bond (22 points, four rebounds), Fletcher (6-8) dictated the pace from the start.

The Cougars (8-5) hung around in large part because of C.J. Williams (16 points, five rebounds, three assists). The junior point guard knocked down four 3s in the contest on his way to an all-tournament team selection. He was joined by freshman Christian Shaneyfelt (11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals).

Fourth annual Nature Coast Christmas Tournament results

Day 1

Alonso 61, Hernando 43

Archer (GA) 69, East Bay 29

Lowndes (GA) 62, George Jenkins 48

Countryside 52, Roswell (GA) 39

Shaker Heights (OH) 71, Zephyrhills 60

Nature Coast 61, Land O'Lakes 35

Fletcher 68, Gaither 37

Armwood 75, Friendship (DC) 59

Day 2

East Bay 70, Hernando 47

George Jenkins 47, Land O'Lakes 46

Gaither 60, Zephyrhills 55

Roswell (GA) 65, Friendship (DC) 27

Alonso 42, Archer (GA) 39

Nature Coast 58, Lowndes (GA) 52

Fletcher 75, Shaker Heights (OH) 65

Countryside 77, Armwood 53

Day 3

Land O'Lakes 83, Hernando 45

Zephyrhills 56, Friendship (DC) 49

East Bay 59, George Jenkins 58

Roswell (GA) 63, Gaither 51

Lowndes (GA) 47, Archer (GA) 32

Shaker Heights (OH) 63, Armwood 41

Nature Coast 52, Alonso 34

Fletcher 68, Countryside 61

All-Tournament team

MVP: Kaine McColley, Nature Coast

MVP: Tyron Boyd, Fletcher

Ygenio Booker, Hernando

Trivione Hill, Land O'Lakes

Drewan Clarke, Zephyrhills

Quavon Blackwood, Friendship (DC)

Devin Gardner, East Bay

Jordan Domineck, George Jenkins

Miles Herron, Roswell (GA)

Jomoiri Dagou, Gaither

John Slater, Lowndes (GA)

Octavious Fudge, Lowndes (GA)

Malik Sproles, Archer (GA)

Dale Bonner, Shaker Heights (OH)

J'van Beasley, Shaker Heights (OH)

Chris Jones, Armwood

Jordan Baxter, Nature Coast

Robert McAfee, Nature Coast

Christian De Leon, Alonso

Kamalii Findlay, Alonso

C.J. Williams, Countryside

Christian Shaneyfelt, Countryside

Jeremiah Payton, Fletcher

Anthony Evelyn, Fletcher