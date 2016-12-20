Boys basketball: Tampa Catholic 58, Hillsborough 53

TAMPA — Tampa Catholic's boys basketball team looked poised for an easy trip into the City of Tampa Championship Tournament's final Tuesday as the Crusaders pushed out to a 16-point halftime lead against Hillsborough.

However, the Terriers would not go down quietly as Hillsborough, sparked by a strong third quarter from senior forward Bryce Moragne, took its first lead since the opening basket with just under a minute left in the game. Tampa Catholic got a big play under the basket from junior Tim Carter, who beat out three Hillsborough players for a rebound, drew a foul and made both free throws to give the Crusaders a lead they would hold on to in a 58-53 win.

"My team needed that big play and I felt like I was the guy to go to," Carter, who scored 11 points, said. "I knocked down those shots and we got the ball to our five-star recruit and got the win."

Tampa Catholic (7-1) star Kevin Knox scored a game-high 31, including two late free throws to ice the win.

Knox had 10 first-quarter points, paired with eight from Tai Strickland, pushing Tampa Catholic out early. Knox was 6-for-6 on free throws in the second, and finished 16-for-22 from the line.

Knox had a pair of third-quarter slams, drawing a nice reaction from the crowd.

However, the second half belonged to surging Hillsborough (8-3), where Moragne scored 10 in the third. He finished with 15, but would foul out halfway through the final quarter. Zach Carter (10 points) gave Hillsborough the lead with a steal and layup with just over a minute left, but the Crusaders fought back with an Alijah Harrison basket and the free throws from Knox and Tim Carter.

Knox said the Terriers defense came out energized in the second half and he was grateful his team came away with the win.

"It was a slow game for us in the second half, and they played great defense there," Knox said. "We couldn't really get the fast-break points and they were converting on their end. They played a tough game, I give them all the credit for the way they finished."

Tim Lawrence and Junior Charley had 10 each for Hillsborough.

In the other semifinal, Tampa Prep played a solid team-focused game and knocked off Robinson 79-52.

Tampa Prep (8-0) played strong defense, got big outside shooting from Christian Schach (14 points with four 3-pointers) and steady play under the basket from Trey Sibert (eight points) and Jaren Phillips (17).

Terrapins senior Amari Goulbourne led all scorers with 22, and was involved in the game's most competitive one-on-one matchup against Robinson's Murad Berrien. The pair squared off in a battle of speed and skill, with Goulbourne looking sharp with pull-up jumpers and the sophomore Berrien playing a physical game driving inside, drawing contact and finishing with 14 points.

Robinson (5-3) was led by Javier Spires with 15 and also had eight from Almosse Titi.