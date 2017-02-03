Boys basketball: Tampa Catholic 82, Jesuit 72

TAMPA — It was an eventful Friday afternoon at Tampa Catholic. A pep rally was held in the school's gymnasium and a banner was presented to five-star recruit Kevin Knox for his selection to play in the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game.

And this was before nearly 2,000 fans showed for the annual home grudge match against bitter rival Jesuit.

Friday's game was the regular season finale for both teams. It also had even more meaning — at least in terms of bragging rights — because it was the only one in the series that officially counted this season.

The Crusaders got off to strong starts in both halves, building enough of a lead to win 82-72. It is the second straight win for Tampa Catholic in the series after struggling for years against its rival.

"I think there was some added motivation for this one because it's the only true game we had with Jesuit this season," Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa said.

The rivals played at Jesuit last month when the game was called in the third quarter after players were slipping on the court and referees deemed it unsafe to play. The Crusaders were leading by six when that game was canceled.

Tampa Catholic's student section, dubbed the Green Locos, came prepared to do some ribbing on Friday. They held up yellow caution signs that said, "Slippery when wet" in reference to last month's game.

It was a marquee game not just because of the teams. It also had star power with Kentucky coach John Calipari and Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton in attendance to watch Knox. Knox is considering both schools, as well as Duke and North Carolina.

At the start of the game, the Crusaders (19-5) were in control. They jumped out leads of 10-0 and 27-12.

Soon after, the Tigers' Stevie Darst got into a rhythm. During the second quarter, he outscored Tampa Catholic 12-11 as he helped Jesuit cut it to 34-31 at the half.

By the end of the third quarter, Tampa Catholic was ahead 63-44. Still, the Tigers (20-4) would not go away.

With 1:09 left, Darst hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 77-72. Jesuit could not get any closer as Tai Strickland (23 points) and Knox (26) iced it by hitting free throws. Darst led all scorers with 30 points despite having cramps in the fourth quarter.