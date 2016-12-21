Calvary Christian, Berkeley Prep advance to tournament final

ST. PETERSBURG — Calvary Christian couldn't have executed better, or so it seemed.

Holding a five-point lead with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's first Shore­crest Holiday Classic semifinal, Calvary looked to drain the clock and get Newsome into foul trouble. The Warriors succeeded on both counts with a 2½-minute possession that drew four fouls and added to the lead.

However, the deliberate offense sapped Calvary's energy, leaving enough time for junior Isaiah Islam to spark a 9-2 run, with his layup with 39 seconds left tying the score at 54 and sending the game into overtime.

But from there, senior Juice Thompson was determined to restore Calvary's spirit and did the job almost single-handedly, pushing the Warriors to a 62-60 triumph.

"I knew what the referees were calling, so I decided to drive to the basket to draw some fouls," Thompson said.

Four-of-six shooting from the free-throw line — Thompson's only points in the game — gave Calvary (8-2) a two-possession lead, and he added three key rebounds and a steal in overtime.

Islam (game-high 18 points) went 4-for-4 from the line to keep Newsome (5-2) in the hunt, but the Wolves, who never led in the game, couldn't get over the hump.

"We thought we were in great position to win and Newsome came all the way back," said Calvary coach Keb Burley. "It was a gut-check time for us, we had to refocus and pull together."

Paxton Wilson led the Warriors with 16 points while Danny Neugebauer added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eddie Williams added 12 points and six rebounds before fouling out.

Adam Cook hit five 3s for 15 points, and Jake Brazinski added 11 for Newsome.

Calvary faces Berkeley Prep in Thursday's final as the Buccaneers easily handled Dunedin 75-28 in the other semifinal.

After a lackluster first half saw Berkeley Prep (8-2) creep out to a 33-16 lead behind 15 from freshman Kegan Karnes, coach Bobby Reinhart turned the reins over to his captains for the final 16 minutes.

Powered by Kaleb Karnes (five steals) and Davis Koetter (game-high 21 points and six steals), Berkeley forced five Falcon turnovers in the first two minutes of the third quarter and scored the quarter's first 19 points to lock up the victory.

Deonte Hardy led Dunedin (1-9) with 14 points and eight rebounds.