Challenge Nature Coast's Jordan Baxter under the rim at your own peril

Nature Coast has stunned many by starting the season with 20 consecutive victories. The attention for that success has gone mainly to the outside shooting of the Sharks and the play of leading scorer Kaine McColley.

Taking nothing away from that offensive firepower, the most valuable player on the team may be Jordan Baxter.

"We really haven't had a post presence that past few years," Nature Coast coach David Pisarcik said. "For a team like us, who can sometimes live and die by the 3, having someone like Baxter down low is crucial."

The 6-foot-4 power forward has the wingspan of a player 6 inches taller. Baxter's defensive prowess has left many opponents frustrated. During the Nature Coast Christmas Tournament, an event that the Sharks won for the first time in school history, more than one coach walked away talking about how Baxter was the real difference maker on the court.

The senior averages only seven points per game, doing his damage mainly on the offensive glass. His length creates an issue in the paint for opposing teams' best players. Under the rim is his territory, and he takes pride in keeping others out.

For those who saw Nature Coast play last season, Baxter's emergence is not a surprise. He did not play basketball as a freshman before suiting up for junior varsity as a sophomore.

"I went for one day of tryouts as a freshman and saw how big the other guys were," he said. "I just didn't think I was good enough."

That lack of confidence was given a boost when Pisarcik saw him make an athletic play during physical education class and told him to just come out to practice. He spent time working on his game and in the weight room to bulk up.

While he only averaged five points and six rebounds as a junior, he stepped up his game as the schedule wore down. In the district championship game against Crystal River, he logged his first double double of the season, going for 11 points and 10 boards.

Those kinds of statistics are the norm for Baxter this year. In the championship game of the Hernando Holiday Classic last month, he put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in a 59-56 win over then-undefeated Chamberlain. In the semifinals of the Nature Coast tourney, he had 13 points and five rebounds to go with two steals and a block to beat Lowndes (Ga.) 58-52.

"In that win against Chamberlain, Baxter really changed everything for us," Pisarcik said. "We were down, but it was his offensive rebounding and second chance points in the second half that gave us a boost."

His best performance of the season may have been in the Christmas championship victory over Alonso. The Sharks held only a 17-15 halftime lead with the team struggling from the perimeter. It was their power forward's defensive play that kept it close until the offense stepped up. In the 52-34 win, Baxter totaled a career-high 19 rebounds to go with eight points and two blocks.

"I know when I am able to get us those second-chance opportunities, it gives me confidence," he said. "It also seems to give the rest of the guys a shot too, which is the most important thing to me."

With the Class 6A, District 7 tournament fast approaching, the Sharks are preparing for an eighth consecutive trip to the state playoffs. To get there, the road will be more difficult than in recent memory with three other solid teams in the mix, including Central, Citrus and Crystal River.

How Nature Coast fares at district and beyond will have a lot to do with Baxter. More teams that the Sharks play down the stretch will have a strong presence in the paint, and for the first time, Pisarcik and Co. are confident they can match up.

"We want to make history," Baxter said. "We want to be able to look back and say that we weren't only the best team in Nature Coast history, but also Hernando County history."