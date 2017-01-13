Coach Karim Nohra's tough love yields transforms Carrollwood Day

TAMPA — Carrollwood Day's game against Indian Rocks Christian is exactly 38 seconds old, but Patriots coach Karim Nohra has seen enough. He races to find a substitute for freshman guard Tiasia McMillan. McMillan wasn't executing plays to Nohra's liking, and as she ran off the court, she was getting an earful.

"I ripped into her," Nohra said. "It was unacceptable what she was doing."

Welcome to life on Team Nohra. Grow a thick skin or find another team.

"Even though he yells, you have to listen to what he is saying," McMillan said. "If you listen to what he is saying, you'll get better."

Nohra is in his first year as head coach at Carrollwood Day. He was at Academy at the Lakes for six seasons before resigning after the 2015-16 season. Last season, AATL advanced to the Class 2A state final before losing to Florida A&M High.

His wife, Julie, is a teacher at Carrollwood Day. His son, Andrew, is in Carrollwood's middle school, and his daughter, Jenna, is in the elementary school.

Nohra, who has been an engineering professor at USF for 30 years, originally thought he would stop coaching so he could see his own kids play basketball. But in October he got a chance to coach the Patriots. Former coach Damaris Quarles, wife of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shelton Quarles, agreed to become an assistant coach with Nohra this season.

He took over a young program. Really young. There are six freshmen, and five are starters. There are two sophomores, a seventh-grader and an eighth-grader.

So far, that hasn't mattered. Carrollwood Day was 16-2 entering Friday's game against Berkeley Prep. It is by far the most wins in the Patriots' basketball history.

"They're not where I want them to be and they're not used to me yet," Nohra said. "But they're getting better."

Nohra does take some getting used to. In the 66-25 win over Indian Rocks last week, Nohra barked instructions from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.

After a first quarter timeout, his team walked to the bench. He made them stop, walk back on the court and run to the bench.

With the score 37-3, he called timeout to diagram a play that wasn't run right. At 53-11 in the third quarter, he called another timeout to lecture freshman Weeyah McGill.

Every trip up the floor is a chance for Nohra to evaluate. And he lets his players know how they are doing, good or bad.

"It's actually really fun," McGill said. "It's principled, but it's fun. We have to listen to the content of what he is saying and not listen to the volume."

Nohra said he can't help it. He is a teacher first and when he sees something wrong he has to fix it.

"I'm constantly teaching as we're playing the game," Nohra said. "Even if we're winning the game by a wide margin, there is always teaching to do. If I see a mistake, I want to correct it right on the spot."

Nohra began coaching girls basketball in 1990 at Tampa Catholic. He also had stops at Cambridge Christian, Carrollwood Day's middle school team in 2007, Wesley Chapel and Academy at the Lakes.

He played basketball in high school at Jesuit under coach Gordon Gibbons.

"I became a coach by accident," he said. "I was at a party at Corpus Christi (Catholic School in Temple Terrace) and the AD was talking about how he needed to find a coach for his seventh and eighth grade CYA team. I told him I could do that and he hired me. That's how I got started."

And he's been motivated to coach ever since.

"Part of the reason I kept going was to prove everybody wrong," he said. "They were all saying 'He's an engineering professor, what does he know about basketball?' I'm going to show them what I know about basketball."

This season could be one of his bigger coaching challenges. All of his players are young enough to play junior varsity, but they are more than competitive against varsity teams.

The Patriots took a very good Plant team to overtime in a tournament at Holy Names over the winter break. They are the top team in Class 3A, District 4 and have a chance to advance far in the region tournament.

Aside from McMillan and McGill, CC Mays, Jaden Harris and Tarriyonna Gray are also freshman starters. Rylee Texter, a seventh grader, is the backup point guard. With that kind of youth, the future looks bright.

"It's fun and frustrating," Nohra said. "Freshmen will do stupid freshmen things. I can see the massive potential they have. They just have to be taught."