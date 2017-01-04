Court Report: Bucs back on track, major milestones and alumni updates

Dallas Moore, a former standout at Boca Ciega, became the first player for North Florida to score 2,000 career points. CLOE POISSON|cpoisson@courant.com

Berkeley Prep boys basketball coach Bobby Reinhart started the season with an overwhelming sense of loss.

Kaleeyl Findlay, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season, fractured his tibia and will not return until late January if at all. Tim Keeley, a 6-foot-6 post player, is out for the second straight season with an injury.

To make matters worse, the Buccaneers had to wait for the football players to return after an extended playoff run that lasted until the state semifinals in early December.

With a depleted lineup, Berkeley Prep started 4-2 with a two-point loss to Cambridge Christian and a six-point loss in overtime to Clearwater Central Catholic.

Since then, the Buccaneers (9-3) have started to get into a rhythm, winning five of their past six, the lone loss coming against Calvary Christian in the final of the Shorecrest Holiday Classic.

"It was hard to get any continuity because we had so many guys missing," Reinhart said. "We got our football guys back in December, then had exams. So we're just now starting to get going."

Three players — Zach Mathis (13.3 points per game), Kegan Karnes (12.8) and Davis Koetter (10.8) — all are averaging double figures in scoring.

The schedule gets tough the second half of the season. On Thursday, Berkeley Prep gets a rematch at CCC. The Buccaneers return home Saturday to face rival Tampa Prep in the annual Headmaster's Challenge.

Record night for Ridgewood star: Ty Quiroz has been a consistent scorer for Ridgewood, averaging double figures in each of the last two seasons. But he never scored 30 points, much less 40, in a game.

That changed Monday night.

Quiroz, a junior, set the school's single-game scoring record with 41 points in a 91-67 win over Triumph Christian Academy.

"It was very humbling and exciting (to break the record), but it's on to the next game," Quiroz said. "My team and I have come a long way from last season and I plan on continuing to see the team's success later into the season and into next year."

Quiroz has increased his scoring every season, from 11.1 points per game as a freshman to 17.6 points per game this season. His previous single-game high was 27 points, which he recorded more than a year ago.

On Monday, he had 20 points — at the half. He could have shattered the previous record of 38 points had he not been taken out midway through the fourth quarter.

"Breaking the school record was the last thing on my mind," Quiroz said. "When I was taken out my coach gave me the news."

Alumni update: Dallas Moore, a former standout at Boca Ciega, became the first player for North Florida to score 2,000 career points. The senior currently has 2,008 points, seventh-best in Atlantic Sun Conference history. He is within 40 points of moving into the top five. … Faith Woodard, a former standout at Freedom, is averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game for Georgetown and topped the 1,000-point milestone in her career last month.

Tourney rewind: In the Keswick Suncoast Classic last week, Highlands Christian defeated Manatee 58-47 in the championship game. In the consolation, Northeast beat host Keswick Christian 56-23. Danielle Domino of Highlands Christian was named the tournament's most valuable player. Locals on the all-tournament team were Halee Hannon of Keswick, and Samantha Lee and Gigi Merkel of Northeast.

Seffner Christian rolled through its own tournament, the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. The Crusaders trounced Ocala Vanguard 97-33 in the opening game, then defeated Bloomingdale 96-17 and Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 74-53 to win the Maroon bracket. During the tournament, junior Audra Leipold eclipsed 2,000 points for her career. She transferred to Seffner Christian this season from Academy at the Lakes. In the overall championship, Cumberland County (Tenn.) defeated Hoover (Ala.) 62-59.