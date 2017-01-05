Court Report: Tampa Catholic-Jesuit showdown on tap

Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa knows how big of a deal Friday's rivalry matchup with Jesuit is.

Two months ago, Tampa Catholic boys basketball coach Don Dziagwa had a call from someone wanting to know when tickets would go on sale for Friday's much-anticipated game at rival Jesuit.

"I had to tell him they probably wouldn't even be available until the week of the game," Dziagwa said. "That's probably the earliest I've fielded a call for tickets. It's a huge draw."

Tampa Catholic and Jesuit are two of the fiercest rivals in the bay area. Tickets are a hot commodity considering the 7:30 p.m. game matches the top teams in the HomeTeam 25 and features two longtime coaches, Dziagwa and Jesuit's Neal Goldman, who each have more than 500 career victories. The game also is not televised so being there is a must.

Of course, the other main attraction is the Crusaders' Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit playing in the series for the final time as a senior.

"You kind of become a human TicketMaster with the allotment of tickets," Goldman said. "Everyone wants to be at this game."

Unfortunately, no tickets will be available to the general public. Jesuit's gym only seats 1,400 and the game has already sold out in pre-sale.

The series has an interesting tradition. The schools played at each other's respective gymnasiums when the rivalry started. In the mid 1990s, the venue was changed after student pranks damaged the gymnasiums, the most notorious one coming when someone stuffed beans into the toilets at Tampa Catholic, leaving the men's bathroom with 4 feet of standing water.

The rivals played games at the University of Tampa, Hillsborough Community College, even USF's Sun Dome one season. About 15 years ago, Dziagwa and Goldman agreed to have the games played again in the schools' gymnasiums because it created a better atmosphere.

"It's such a unique rivalry," Goldman said. "Those two games are two of the most special nights of the season."

Shootout schedule: The holidays are over, but there are still plenty of shootouts played this month, including two good ones this weekend.

Clearwater is hosting the Spectrum Sports Shootout on Friday and Saturday. The 12-team tournament includes teams from the bay area and Central Florida.

Friday's schedule is: Winter Haven vs. Seminole, 4 p.m.; Winter Park vs. Clearwater, 6; Windermere Prep vs. Lakeland, 8. The two late games will both be televised on Spectrum Sports Network.

There are five games Saturday: Admiral Farragut vs. Winter Haven, noon; Seminole vs. Rockledge, 1:40; Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic vs. Lakeland, 3:20; Clearwater vs. Apopka, 5:20 and Orlando Dr. Phillips vs. Wharton, 7.

St. Petersburg also is hosting an eight-team shootout Saturday. Seven of the teams are ranked in the HomeTeam top 25.

Here is the schedule: Freedom vs. Calvary Christian, 4; Lakewood vs. East Lake, 5:30; Gibbs vs. Seffner Christian, 7; St. Petersburg vs. Sickles, 8:30.

Road to recovery: After losing in last season's state championship game, St. Petersburg boys basketball coach Chris Blackwell reiterated in a news conference that the goal would remain the same this season: a return trip to the Lakeland Center and the state final four.

Blackwell's confidence stemmed from having a solid nucleus with three returning starters: Darius Banks, AJ Ford and Serrel Smith.

Trouble is, none of the three has played in every game the first half of the season. Smith missed the first two games with an injury. Banks missed three of the four games the Green Devils played during the winter break because of an ankle injury. Ford was held out of all four games during the break by his parents for disciplinary reasons.

Without Banks and Ford, St. Petersburg lost every game and fell to 4-6 on the season.

Smith, a junior, provided the bulk of the scoring the past two weeks. His performance started getting the attention of major schools such as Wake Forest.

Banks and Ford return this week as the Green Devils get back into district play.

Blackwell remembers how Pompano Beach Ely, the team that beat St. Petersburg in last season's title game, struggled most of the regular season before going on a run at the right time to win the state title.

"We just need to get everyone healthy, which is starting to happen," Blackwell said. "Hopefully we can go on a similar run."