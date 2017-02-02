Girls basketball: Brooks DeBartolo 56, Holy Names 49

TAMPA — It didn't matter that Academy of the Holy Names came into Thursday night's Class 5A, District 9 semifinal with a 23-3 overall record and a 2-0 record against its opponent, Brooks DeBartolo.

"What mattered was that we knew we were ready for this game," Brooks DeBartolo coach Maggie Hedley said. "We knew we were battle tested. We knew that if we played well we had a good chance to win."

In the end, Hedley was spot on.

Brooks DeBartolo not only beat Holy Names for the first time in three tries, 56-49, but the Phoenix never trailed the entire night.

At halftime, in fact, the Phoenix (18-10) held a 34-17 lead and appeared to have AHN flustered.

"We just weren't shooting well and Brooks was shooting very well," Holy Names coach Chris Severini said. "Brooks also was running the floor better than us."

Holy Names still showed plenty of fight in the second half, steadily battling back until it cut the gap to 51-49 with 55 seconds remaining.

Brooks, however, quickly answered the Jaguars' final surge, scoring back-to-back baskets on steals and breakaway layups.

"I think we were pressing too much at the very end to make some plays and it caught up with us," Severini said. "Overall, we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole to come back from. We gave it everything we had, and I'm proud of that, but the hole was too deep."

The Phoenix was led by Alyssa Nieves with 15 points, followed by Aniyah Buie with 12 and Joy Searcy with 10. Mickey Carney led Holy Names with 20 points, followed by Domenica Howard with 12.

Brooks DeBartolo moves on to play in Saturday's district final against host Tampa Catholic, which defeated Sarasota Military Academy 55-27 in Thursday's late semifinal. TC's Alise Davis led all scorers with 19 points and Crusaders Ally Kopp and Tanyia Gordon chipped in with eight apiece.

In two previous meetings during the regular season, Tampa Catholic (24-2) defeated Brooks DeBartolo by 11 and 19 points respectively.