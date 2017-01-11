Girls basketball program revives competitive spirit at Hernando Christian

BROOKSVILLE — The recent run of wins for Hernando Christian Academy in girls basketball is significant on many fronts. The Lions are setting team records, and this could be a step in the right direction for the entire HCA athletic department.

Ten years ago, Hernando Christian experienced consistent athletic prosperity. Victories, district titles and postseason appearances were the norm in baseball, softball, basketball, even football.

Despite an undefeated 2008 campaign, the Lions elected to scale back in football in 2010, and the dominos seemed to fall in other sports. Between 2004 and 2012, HCA sports teams combined for 17 state playoff appearances, including 11 district championships and two region titles. Since then the Lions have mustered only two state playoff performances, both in girls basketball.

"The economic crunch hit our school hard, and the downturn in enrollment began to affect our sports teams about five years ago," HCA athletic director Mike Drummond said. "Since we're a tuition-based school, we don't offer athletic scholarships. It was a rough time."

Drummond has also been the girls basketball coach since 2010. His ties with Hernando Christian run deep. His children both attended the school, and he has served as the athletic director since 2005.

"My relationship with HCA started in 1994 when I enrolled my son Corey," he said. "I love it here so much that I went back to school to get a college degree so I could dedicate myself more."

He even took over as the softball coach when legendary mentor Ernie Chatman, who guided the Lions to two region titles, left the position in 2011. Drummond took the team to one more postseason berth in 2012.

His triumph in basketball has been even more impressive. HCA went 18-5 last season, the best mark in school history on the way to the team's first district title. The loss that ended their season was in the region final to eventual state champion Florida A&M Developmental School.

"A good coach is always willing to learn," Drummond said. "You have to take advice from other coaches and incorporate that into what you do."

One of those other coaches that Drummond relies on is Chance Phillips, the HCA middle school coach who has developed many of the girls currently on the varsity roster. He pushes conditioning and fundamentals, two staples of the Lions' recent dominance.

The return of the team's core players gave Drummond optimism for this season, but the Lions have surpassed even his expectations. At 15-0 entering the week, HCA has reached No. 5 in the Class 2A state rankings, toppling many program marks along the way. Just last week, the Lions broke the single-game scoring record in a 74-44 home win over Bayshore Christian.

Senior Cayla Phillips has come into her own, and in the victory over Bayshore Christian, she set the team record for scoring with 33 points. Although she did put up 9.2 points per game as a junior, she played second fiddle for much of the year to former teammate Mary Jackson (team-leading 10 points and three steals per game).

"I didn't expect a big offensive year, but I worked all summer on getting my shot off quicker and become a better shooter from outside," Phillips said. "Taking over for Mary as our primary scorer was scary, but once the game starts, my focus is totally on playing the game."

Jackson's graduation opened the door for Phillips, and that freedom has resulted in 16 points per game and 4.8 steals. It took some time, but the shooting guard has also come into her own as a vocal leader. It is a level of confidence that she has gotten from her teammates and coaches.

"On a good day, she might weigh 100 pounds soaking wet," Drummond said, "but she has a killer instinct, and that's something you really can't teach."

Mary Jackson was the oldest of five Jackson sisters, two of which are huge contributors this year. Sophomore Milly Jackson (small forward) and freshman Abby Jackson (point guard) both start. Abby's role was one of the question marks heading into this season, but she has more than confirmed her ability to handle the ball and run the Lions' offense.

The biggest collegiate prospect for Hernando Christian is 6-foot-1 junior Shyann McElwain. A raw project when she began playing as a freshman, McElwain has learned to run the floor and leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game.

As for the long-term ramifications for the school's athletic future, Drummond knows it will always be an uphill climb. But HCA is back on track to being the competitive program it once was.

"We'll always face change," he said. "Teachers and students always come and go. We've developed a culture that is different here than it's been in a long time.

"I hope people look at our school and see we're competitive and always do things the right way. If we do that, we will continue to grow."