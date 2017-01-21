Girls basketball: Seffner Christian's 20-0 run blows over PHU

ST. PETERSBURG — Here's a tip for any team playing Seffner Christian: Be prepared to play hard for 32 minutes. The Crusaders do not let up.

That was on display Saturday in a 68-53 win over Palm Harbor University at the Spectrum Shootout at Northeast. Seffner Christian (23-1) fell behind early, had a narrow halftime lead and blew the game open in the second half.

"It's 32 minutes of basketball and you have to fight every second against them," PHU coach Darian Dublin said. "That's a good team. They can all play. They can all shoot."

The shooting part didn't really happen until the second half. It was the Hurricanes who stepped on the gas to start the game. Midway through the first quarter PHU was up 11-2 thanks to two layups from Kayli Hoummard and another from Kali Barber. Seffner's top guard, Chelsie Hall, was forced to the bench for the second half of the first quarter due to two fouls.

By the end of the first, the Crusaders started to show signs of life. They hit three straight layups and cut the first quarter lead to 16-12. With 6:23 to go in the second quarter, Brylee Bartram hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 17. Seffner's first lead came a minute later when Bartram hit another 3-pointer to make it 20-19. Bartram hit six 3-pointers for the game and scored 22 points overall.

By halftime Seffner Christian led 32-28. The lead swelled to 38-30, but midway through the third PHU tied the game at 40 when Barber hit a layup. Then came the turning point of the game.

Avree Carpenter hit two straight layups, Bartram had two 3-pointers, Hall hit two layups and Audra Leipold connected on a three-pointer and by the end of the third Seffner Christian was on a 20-0 run and held a 60-40 lead.

The Hurricanes (15-6) could not recover despite allowing only eight points in the fourth quarter.

"We weren't worried about the slow start," Bartram said. "Take the next shot. It might fall. And we picked it up on defense, which led to better offense."

Aside from Bartram, Carpenter added 18 points. Leipold and Nykeria Reed each had nine and Hall scored eight points. The Crusaders have now won 21 straight heading into Monday night's clash with Tampa Catholic.

"We just missed a lot shots early but we knew we would find our groove," Crusaders' coach Joe Cooper said. "Luckily the third quarter was big for us. We played really well in the third. That was enough for us to get it done."

The Hurricanes were led by Julia Ingram, who scored 21 points. Barber and Kiana Chew each had 11 points.