Girls basketball: Sunlake turns up the heat on Springstead

LAND O'LAKES — Sunlake overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Springstead 62-54 and win the Class 7A, District 8 girls basketball title on Thursday at Land O'Lakes.

Sunlake got it done any way they could. When their shooters went cold, Sunlake pressed and trapped. When they missed their free throws, Sunlake grabbed the offensive rebounds but the lights-out 3-point shooting by Springstead threatened to derail even the grittiest of Seahawk efforts.

Sunlake (15-8) clung to a tenuous lead through the first quarter and trailed 33-32 at the half. Springstead (11-9) opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run led by Morgan Nelski's fourth 3-pointer. Elizabeth Moran of Sunlake hit a 3-pointer of her own but Springstead's Reagan Huden hit another of her four 3-pointers on the night. Nelski then hit her fifth 3-pointer for a 48-40 Eagles lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fittingly, Huden drained a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and the Seahawks committed a pair of costly turnovers. Then Springstead's strategy changed. Springstead called a timeout, up 51-42 with 5:15 left to play. They came out of the timeout in clock-kill mode, dribbling and passing at the top of the key. Doubling down on the damage, the Seahawks just could not buy a basket, even with second-chance points from Andrea Wallace gobbling up many of her game-high eight rebounds.

"I knew we had to get to the basket," Sunlake coach Reesa Hendrix-Pledge said. "We needed to set screens and attack with our guards, then finish with the big girls if we miss."

Springstead's lead dwindled to five with 3:19 to play. Then Sunlake's Kasia Ramirez pounced on a Springstead stalling attempt, picking off a pass and driving to the other end of the floor with a basket that cut the lead to three. Out of a Springstead timeout, Moran took a shot from behind the arc.

"I knew as soon as I got the ball that I had to make the shot," Moran said. "I felt it when I let it go, I knew it was going in."

It went in to tie the game at 51 as the Sunlake fans went bananas. Then Hendrix-Pledge pulled out her ace card, the full-court press.

"I always think we can run better than anyone," Hendrix-Pledge said. "I felt like they (Springstead) were tired and I knew it was time to hit the gas."

The Seahawks trapped at mid-court and got a steal. The full-court press produced another steal. In the double bonus with a one-point lead, the Seahawks just needed to make their free throws and they would hang on. Daisy McQuain was the first to take them.

"Oh, yeah. It was an enormous amount of pressure," McQuain said. "I always tell myself that the people making noise are cheering for me and not for me to miss."

She didn't miss and she put Sunlake up 58-54 with 18 seconds left. Another trap play forced yet another Springstead turnover, eight in just the fourth quarter. It gave the Seahawks the ball back with just 11 seconds and they were able to finish the game for their second straight district title.

Nelski was 6-for-7 on 3-pointers for 18 points and Huden was 4-for-4 from behind the arc and scored 14. The biggest stat of the game? Springstead's 27 turnovers to Sunlake's 17.