Girls basketball: Tampa Catholic's Alise Davis keeps team harmony on point

TAMPA — Tampa Catholic's Alise Davis had a great 2016.

Last spring, she captured district track and field titles in discus and shot put, setting school records in both. She began her senior year excelling in the classroom, and in October committed to continue her basketball career with Coastal Carolina next fall. Then the feather in the cap, or maybe more appropriately the jewel in the tiara: Davis was named Tampa Catholic's 2016 Homecoming queen.

"I'd say it's been a pretty great year for me," Davis said. "This is how you always imagine things going your senior year.

"All the glory I've worked so hard for, to be rewarded this way — that's a pretty great year, for sure."

And Davis has no plans on letting the successes of 2016 stop when the calendar turns over. The 6-foot Davis has Tampa Catholic girls basketball rolling, off to a 14-0 record entering the week, having recently claimed its own Crusaders Christmas Classic Tournament title by defeating Palm Harbor 62-51 in the final.

Davis, a forward, is averaging just shy of a double-double with 19.5 points 9.7 rebounds per game.

Basketball wasn't Davis' first sport. She started out playing softball as a youth when her brother, former Jefferson High and University of South Florida standout football player Andre Davis, took up baseball. Davis said it wasn't until middle school at Roland Park, where she met Mia Blocker, that she really started to get interested in the game. She joined Blocker, playing with the AAU Tampa Bay Inferno, and the two formed an immediate bond on the court.

So when Blocker decided to attend Tampa Catholic, the decision was easy for Davis.

"I like to think that we were like Dwyane Wade and Lebron (James): We just wanted to play together," Davis said. "So when she decided she was going to Tampa Catholic, I took the (enrollment) test and got in and we just took over."

The duo led the way to district titles as freshmen and sophomores. Last December, however, Blocker suffered an ACL injury and missed the remainder of the season and has been limited to just three games this season. Davis has found herself in an on-court leadership role she once shared, but coach Matthew Rocha said she hasn't shown any sign of being daunted by the challenge.

"She has a lot of pride in the school, she understands that type of thing, and she really reminds you of an old-school player," Rocha said. "We live in the age of the transfer, where if things aren't going your way, or you're not getting enough playing time, or not scoring as much as you want, you just transfer.

"She has done a good job of making sure everyone on this team understands the culture of being at Tampa Catholic, the commitment to your team and the pride you should take in that."

In a practice this offseason, Rocha said he mixed in on a scrimmage to even out the sides, but after a botched play, he said, he gave some instructions to an incoming new player and her response was a little dismissive. Rocha said he chose to address it later, to emphasize that though he was competing in the scrimmage as a teammate, he was still the coach. After the scrimmage, Rocha said it was Davis who called the team and all of its new players to a circle to explain how things were done.

"Alise pointed her finger at the player and said, 'What you did today is unacceptable here,' " Rocha said. "And when Alise points her finger at you, it's intimidating, and she made the whole team get on the line and run laps."

Davis said it's simple: If one of us messes up, the team suffers and pays for it.

"I think as an athlete, you should always take pride in your team," Davis said. "For me, thinking just about yourself is not an option, because there is pride in that idea of team, and this team is my family."

Building success leads to building a strong family.

"I think our previous teams have been good, but we lacked chemistry," Davis said. "This team, though, it's so happy and free and we are together six days a week. We really are a family."

And with a family so focused, 2017 may shape up as pretty great for Alise Davis, as well.