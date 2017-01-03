HomeTeam 25: Boys basketball rankings

Tampa Catholic star Kevin Knox raises his hands in victory while Tampa Prep's Amari Goulbourne (left on ground) looks up in disbelief moments after a last-second Tampa Prep shot rimmed out, giving TC a 74-73 victory in the City of Tampa Championship final. Taken 12-21-16 by Scott Purks

1. Tampa Catholic (10-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Sarasota Cardinal Mooney; Friday at Jesuit

The skinny: The holiday break was a strong one for the Crusaders. They started out by beating East St. Louis in the City of Palms tournament, won the City of Tampa tournament and went 2-1 at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa recorded his 500th career win at the City of Tampa tournament. Kevin Knox had a monster performance throughout the break and was named Most Outstanding Player at the John Wall tournament. His most memorable performance came in the tournament's opening-round win against Cary (N.C.) when he scored 38 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Tai Strickland averaged 20 points per game and was named to the all-tournament team. Tampa Catholic travels to face rival Jesuit on Friday in a matchup of state semifinal teams from last season.

2. Jesuit (12-1)

This week: Tuesday vs. Middleton; Friday vs. Tampa Catholic

The skinny: The Tigers' perfect start to the season ended with a 51-49 loss to New Orleans' Brother Martin in the semifinals of the St. Pius X Christmas Invitational. Jesuit went 2-1, beating St. Joseph's Catholic of Greenville, S.C., in the opening round and New Orleans' Jesuit in the consolation game. Overall, the Tigers were 4-1 during the break, including wins over Armwood and King in the Nike Gulfshore Invitational they hosted. Stevie Darst, who averaged 19 points in those two games, was named the MVP of the Gulfshore Invitational.

3. Sickles (11-3)

This week: Wednesday vs. Freedom; Friday vs. Steinbrenner; Saturday at St. Petersburg

The skinny: The Gryphons started the break by beating Lakeland 48-45. Bryce Beamer led the way with a team-high 20 points. After that, Sickles went 2-1 at the both the Gulliver Prep Classic and the Battle of the Villages. The Gryphons' two losses came against North Miami Beach and Cincinnati's Archbishop Moeller. The biggest win came in the semifinals of the Battle of the Villages against previously undefeated The Villages Charter. Sickles returns this week with home games against Class 8A, District 8 opponents Freedom and Steinbrenner before traveling to face St. Petersburg in a shootout on Saturday.

4. Tampa Prep (11-1)

This week: Wednesday vs. Bishop McLaughlin; Saturday at Berkeley Prep

The skinny: The Terrapins' lone loss was by a point (74-73) to rival Tampa Catholic in the championship game of the City of Tampa tournament. Tampa Prep went on to sweep Wesley Chapel, Clearwater Central Catholic and Mitchell at the Rotary Ram Classic but did not make the championship game because of a point-margin differential that determined the finalists. Jaren Phillips had 31 points and 10 rebounds against Mitchell. He averaged 19.6 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game and was named to the all-tournament team.

5. St. Petersburg (4-6)

This week: Wednesday vs. Boca Ciega; Saturday vs. Sickles

The skinny: Pay no attention to the record. The Green Devils were without two major recruits, Darius Banks and AJ Ford, when they lost four straight at the City of Palms tournament and the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic in South Carolina. Serrel Smith scored 30 points in a loss to Miami Christian to give him more than 1,000 in his career. He followed that by averaging 25 points per game at the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic and was named to the all-tournament team. St. Petersburg will have Banks and Ford back this week. That will be key for Saturday's matchup with Sickles.

6. Seffner Christian (8-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. The Rock; Friday vs. Admiral Farragut; Saturday vs. Gibbs (@St. Petersburg)

The skinny: The Crusaders picked up a lot of frequent-flyer miles during the break, traveling to Atlanta and Charlotte for tournaments. Seffner went 4-1 the past two weeks, the lone loss coming against Charlotte's Providence Day in the opening game of the Hoodies Hoops Classic. Seven of the Crusaders' first 11 games have been against teams ranked in the top eight of their respective state class poll. Reid Walker averaged 16 points per game in wins against Asheville Christian Academy and Carmel Christian of Matthews N.C. in the final two games of the Hoodies Hoops Classic.

7. Calvary Christian (10-4)

This week: Tuesday at Lakeland Kathleen; Friday at Northside Christian; Saturday vs. Freedom (@St. Petersburg)

The skinny: At the Shorecrest Holiday Classic two weeks ago, the Warriors beat Academy at the Lakes, Newsome and Berkeley Prep — all quality teams — to win the tournament title. Calvary Christian followed that up by going 1-2 at the First Academy Christmas Tournament, beating Lake Minneola and losing to host TFA and West Orange. Paxton Wilson (16.3 points per game) and Eddie Williams (11.6) are both averaging double figures in scoring for the Warriors.

8. Largo (9-3)

This week: Wednesday at Clearwater; Saturday at Venice

The skinny: After starting the season 9-0, the Packers lost three straight at the Gulfshore Holiday Hoopfest in Naples. All three losses were decided by a combined eight points against worthy competition. Largo lost 64-60 to Bartow, 59-56 in overtime to Hallandale and 56-54 to Gainesville. The Packers play at rival Clearwater and get another tough test at Venice in the Battle at the Beach shootout on Saturday.

9. Wharton (6-1)

This week: Wednesday at Leto; Friday at Plant; Saturday vs. Orlando Dr. Phillips (@Clearwater)

The skinny: For the first time since coach Tommy Tonelli can remember, the Wildcats did not play in a tournament during the winter break. Wharton's last game was Dec. 9. In the past three weeks, the Wildcats have done nothing but practice. Wharton will make up for it with a busy January schedule. Darin Green and Dae'Son Barnes are the leading scorers for the Wildcats.

10. Nature Coast (14-0)

This week: Friday vs. Ridgewood

The skinny: The Sharks proved they are not a team that just feasts on easy wins. In the past two weeks, Nature Coast kept its undefeated season intact with titles at the Hernando Holiday Classic and its own Christmas tournament. The Sharks had quality wins against Cambridge Christian, Chamberlain and Alonso during that stretch. Kaine McColley averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game during Nature Coast's tournament and was named MVP.

11. Lakewood (8-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Dunedin; Thursday vs. Tarpon Springs; Saturday vs. East Lake

The skinny: The Spartans are flying under the radar. Two of the three losses came against Montverde and West Oaks, both nationally ranked teams. The other was against defending state finalist Sarasota Riverview. Lakewood has yet to lose to a bay area team. Tyrese Hurst, a long-range specialist, has averaged 29 points in his past three games.

12. Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Brooks DeBartolo; Thursday vs. Berkeley Prep; Friday at Indian Rocks Christian

The skinny: The Marauders' lone loss during the break was by two points (44-42) to Tampa Prep in the Rotary Ram Classic Invitational. CCC let a six-point halftime lead slip away as the Terrapins hit a pair of free throws in the final four seconds for the win. Noah Ignacio scored a team-high 13 against Tampa Prep. The Marauders still are undefeated in Class 5A, District 9 have two big games this week against Brooks DeBartolo and Berkeley Prep.

13. Berkeley Prep (8-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Universal Academy; Thursday at CCC; Saturday vs. Tampa Prep

The skinny: Kaleeyl Findlay, the team's top scorer and rebounder, missed the first half of the season with a fractured tibia. The junior will find out this week if he can start workouts in hopes of returning at the end of the season. Despite that major setback, the Buccaneers have fared well. They won four of five over the break, the lone loss coming against Calvary Christian in the final of the Shorecrest Holiday Classic. Zach Mathis, a junior, is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for Berkeley Prep.

14. Newsome (10-4)

This week: Tuesday at Plant City

The skinny: After starting 6-1, the Wolves went 4-3 during the break. They lost in overtime to Calvary Christian at the Shorecrest Holiday Classic and fell to Kissimmee Poinciana and Miami's Stoneman Douglas at the Golden Gate Holiday tournament. Newsome's Nick Stuck missed the Stoneman Douglas game with an ankle injury but will be back this week. Isaiah Islam had a team-high 34 points in the loss to Douglas. The Wolves also get back guard Rob Connelly later this week.

15. Hillsborough (12-3)

This week: Tuesday at Strawberry Crest; Wednesday vs. Brandon; Friday vs. King

The skinny: Since losing to Class 7A, District 7 rival Chamberlain, the Terriers have gone 5-1, the lone loss coming by five points (58-53) to Tampa Catholic in the City of Tampa tournament. Hillsborough won the silver bracket at the Hitchcock Challenge, beating Hawthorne, Columbia and Newberry. Dexter Stallworth averaged 13 points per game and was named the all-tournament winner for the silver bracket.

16. Gibbs (7-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Tarpon Springs; Friday at Bradenton Southeast; Saturday vs. Seffner Christian (@St. Petersburg)

The skinny: With such a young lineup, coach Larry Murphy knew it would take time before his team gained confidence. After a 3-3 start, the Gladiators are coming together with wins in four of their last five games. The lone loss in that stretch was by four points (75-71) to Louisville's Waggener in the Suncoast Holiday Classic. All four of Gibbs' losses have been by five points or fewer. David Pierce continues to lead the team, averaging 24.8 points per game.

17. Tampa Bay Tech (6-0)

This week: Tuesday at Robinson; Wednesday at East Bay; Friday vs. Strawberry Crest

The skinny: The Titans are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the bay area. Tampa Bay Tech already has a two-game lead in the Class 8A, District 9 standings and can all but wrap up one of the top two seeds with wins against East Bay and Strawberry Crest this week. Tyrick Brascom is averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game.

18. Admiral Farragut (9-0)

This week: Thursday vs. Clearwater International Academy; Friday at Seffner Christian; Saturday vs. Winter Haven (@Clearwater)

The skinny: After a light first-half schedule, the Blue Jackets will start to get some serious competition. They face defending region semifinalist Seffner Christian on Friday, Winter Haven in the Spectrum Shootout on Saturday and defending region finalist Tampa Prep next week. Those will show if Admiral Farragut is contender for a playoff berth.

19. Plant City (8-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Newsome; Wednesday at Durant; Friday vs. Bloomingdale

The skinny: The Raiders won both games at the Capital City Classic, beating Florida A&M and East Gadsden. They followed that by going 1-2 at the Suncoast Holiday Classic, beating Sarasota Cardinal Mooney and losing to host Sarasota Riverview and Gibbs. The two losses in that tournament were by a combined five points. Tarik Mckelphin is averaging 21.1 points and seven rebounds.

20. Seminole (7-4)

This week: Wednesday at Countryside; Friday vs. Winter Haven (@Clearwater); Saturday vs. North Port (@Venice).

The skinny: The Warhawks went 3- 1 and took third place at the Hitchcock Challenge. Duncan Demuth averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game and was named to the all-tournament team. Seminole has a chance to sweep the season series from Countryside on Wednesday in a key Class 8A, District 10 game.

21. East Lake (8-4)

This week: Friday vs. Palm Harbor University; Saturday vs. Lakewood (@St. Petersburg)

The skinny: It took a while for the Eagles to get going this season. Most of that was due to waiting for football players to return from the playoffs. After a 1-3 start, East Lake is back on track with wins in seven of the last eight games. Last week, the Eagles won their bracket at the Lake Mary Prep Tournament. Derrick Prout was named MVP and Breon Hillmon and Chad Kellmann were named to the all-tournament team.

22. Countryside (8-5)

This week: Wednesday vs. Seminole; Friday at Pinellas Park

The skinny: The Cougars went 3-2 during the break, the two losses coming by seven points each to Orlando Evans and Neptune Beach Fletcher. Countryside has won seven of its last nine games. Tyler Witz was named to the all-tournament in a shootout at Lemon Bay and Christian Shaneyfelt and CJ Williams were all-tournament selections at the Nature Coast Holiday Tournament.

23. Cambridge Christian (8-5)

This week: Idle

The skinny: The Lancers closed out the two-week break by losing three of their final four games. They have a week to regroup before returning to play Class 4A, District 4 foes St. Petersburg Catholic and Shorecrest the following week.

24. Chamberlain (9-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Bloomingdale; Wednesday at King; Friday at Armwood

The skinny: The Chiefs started the season 8-0 before losing three straight. The skid started with a three-point loss to Nature Coast in the final of the Hernando Holiday Classic. It continued with losses to Miami Archbishop Carroll and Central Florida Christian in the opening two games of the Ocoee Great 8 tournament. Chamberlain snapped its losing streak by beating Astronaut in the finale of the Great Eight tournament.

25. Alonso (7-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. Blake; Friday vs. Riverview

The skinny: The Ravens went 2-1 at the Nature Coast Tournament, losing to the hosts in the championship game. Their performance at the start of the tournament snapped a three-game losing streak before the break. Alonso needs a win against Riverview on Friday to climb back into contention for one of the top two seeds in Class 9A, District 6.

On the bubble: Mitchell (10-4), Northeast (7-5), Wiregrass Ranch (7-5), Brooks DeBartolo (5-6), East Bay (7-5), Anclote (9-5), Palm Harbor University (5-6).