HomeTeam 25: Boys basketball rankings

1. Tampa Catholic (12-2)

This week: Friday at Clearwater Central Catholic; Saturday vs. Westside (@Wally Keller Classic)

The skinny: The Crusaders were leading 31-25 in the third quarter at Jesuit when the game was called by the referees because the court had become too slippery. Kevin Knox had 16 points and six rebounds up to that point. The five-star recruit also had 40 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Berkeley Prep. Tampa Catholic still has not lost to an area team. On Friday, the Crusaders play at Clearwater Central Catholic in a game for first place in Class 5A, District 9.

2. Jesuit (14-1)

This week: Friday vs. Jefferson; Saturday vs. East Lake (@Seminole Shootout)

The skinny: The Tigers missed out on a chance to complete their home game against rival Tampa Catholic. The next — and only meeting — between the schools this season will be Feb. 3 at Tampa Catholic. Stevie Darst is averaging a team-high 12.6 points and 5.6 assists per game.

3. Sickles (12-3)

This week: Wednesday vs. Leto; Friday at Wharton

The skinny: Last week's 54-46 win over St. Petersburg was the first time the Gryphons had not beaten an area team by double digits. Sickles' top three players — Bryce Beamer, Marcus Cohen and Bryce Workman — all reached double figures in scoring. On Friday, the Gryphons will try to complete the season sweep against rival Wharton.

4. Calvary Christian (14-4)

This week: Tuesday at Tampa Prep; Friday vs. St. Petersburg Catholic

The skinny: After dropping two straight at the end of the winter break, the Warriors have rebounded with four straight wins, the biggest coming Tuesday against Class 4A, District 4 front-runner Tampa Prep. Eddie Williams and Austin Maloche each had 15 points against the Terrapins.

5. Tampa Prep (11-2)

This week: Thursday vs. Admiral Farragut

The skinny: The Terrapins had a strong performance last week, beating Bishop McLaughlin 55-39 and Berkeley Prep 57-47 in the annual Headmasters Challenge. On Tuesday, Tampa Prep lost to Calvary Christian. Amari Goulbourne had a team-high 23 points against the Warriors. The Terrapins have another important Class 4A, District 4 game this week against Admiral Farragut. Jaren Phillips is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for Tampa Prep.

6. St. Petersburg (6-7)

This week: Thursday vs. Pinellas Park; Friday at Countryside; Saturday vs. South Miami

The skinny: Darius Banks, a four-star recruit, missed last week's game against Sickles with a sprained ankle. He was on crutches and is not expected to return until Friday's rematch against Countryside at the earliest. Serrel Smith continues to provide the points for the Green Devils. Against the Gryphons, he had 23 points, 19 coming in the first half. On Tuesday, St. Petersburg completed the regular season sweep of East Lake.

7. Seffner Christian (10-5)

This week: Thursday vs. Brooks DeBartolo; Friday at Indian Rocks Christian

The skinny: The Crusaders went 1-2 last week, beating Admiral Farragut and losing to The Rock and Gibbs. The two losses were by a combined seven points. This week, Seffner Christian will try to regroup in order to stay undefeated in Class 4A, District 4 competition.

8. Nature Coast (16-0)

This week: Friday at Crystal River

The skinny: The Sharks are one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the area. Last week, Nature Coast beat Weeki Wachee and Ridgewood. The Sharks already have a two-game lead in the Class 6A, District 7 standings and can all but wrap up one of the top two seeds with a win against Crystal River this week.

9. Clearwater Central Catholic (14-2)

This week: Thursday at Sarasota Military Academy; Friday vs. Tampa Catholic

The skinny: The Marauders showed they are for real by completing season sweeps against Brooks DeBartolo and Berkeley Prep to remain undefeated in Class 5A, District 9. On Friday, CCC hosts Tampa Catholic in a battle for sole possession of first place in the district. Andrew Cavanaugh is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds for the Marauders.

10. Gibbs (11-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Dunedin; Thursday at Dixie Hollins

The skinny: Deondrick Harper hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to lift the Gladiators to a 54-53 win over Seffner Christian in last week's St. Petersburg Shootout. After starting 3-3, Gibbs has won eight of its last nine, including five straight. David Pierce is averaging 24.9 points per game.

11. Largo (11-4)

This week: Wednesday at Boca Ciega; Friday vs. Northeast; Saturday vs. Lakeland (@Seminole Shootout)

The skinny: Against area teams, the Packers are undefeated. But they keep coming up short against non-area foes, losing all four by a combined 14 points. The latest came last week in a 69-64 loss to North Port at the Battle of the Beach shootout. Largo can solidify its spot at the top standings in Class 7A, District 9 if it can complete season sweeps against Boca Ciega and Northeast this week,

12. Wharton (9-2)

This week: Wednesday vs. Wiregrass Ranch; Friday vs. Sickles; Saturday vs. Seminole (@Seminole Shootout)

The skinny: After playing just seven games all season through the winter break, the Wildcats are making up for it with a busy January schedule. Last week, they went 2-1, the lone loss coming against Orlando Dr. Phillips in the Spectrum Shootout. This week, Wharton has four games, the biggest coming in a rematch against Sickles on Friday.

13. Newsome (11-4)

This week: Wednesday at Middleton; Friday vs. Robinson

The skinny: The Wolves were swept by defending state finalist Sarasota Riverview and remain in second place in the Class 9A, District 6 standings. Nick Stuck, who came back from an injury last week, had a team-high 17 points against the Rams. On Tuesday, Newsome completed the season sweep against rival Alonso.

14. Hillsborough (16-3)

This week: Friday at Blake

The skinny: The Terriers have won eight straight, the last four coming against Strawberry Crest, Brandon, King and Armwood. Hillsborough will try to keep that momentum going against Blake in hopes of staying tied for first with Chamberlain in the Class 7A, District 7 standings. Bryce Moragne continues to lead the team in scoring with an average of 11.2 points per game.

15. Tampa Bay Tech (10-0)

This week: Wednesday vs. Spoto; Friday at Lennard

The skinny: The schedule may not be daunting, but the Titans keep finding ways to cruise past the competition. Tampa Bay Tech has won every game by double digits, the last four coming against Robinson, East Bay, Strawberry Crest and Bloomingdale. Tyrick Bascom, Michael Penix Jr. and Tyrese Williams are all averaging double figures in scoring.

16. East Lake (10-5)

This week: Tuesday at St. Petersburg; Thursday vs. Seminole; Saturday vs. Jesuit (@Seminole shootout)

The skinny: The Eagles had their five-game win streak snapped with a loss to St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Last week's win against Lakewood at the St. Petersburg Shootout was perhaps their biggest of the season. This week is challenging with a game against Class 8A, District 10 foe Seminole, followed by a game against defending state semifinalist Jesuit in Seminole's shootout.

17. Lakewood (10-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Bradenton Bayshore; Friday vs. Bradenton Southeast

The skinny: After losing to East Lake in the summer, the Spartans were hoping for a rematch at last week's St. Petersburg Shootout. They got it but ended up with another loss. It was the first time Lakewood fell to an area team this season. The Spartans are still undefeated in Class 6A, District 11 and can clinch one of the top two seeds with wins against Bradenton Bayshore and Bradenton Southeast this week.

18. Countryside (11-5)

This week: Thursday vs. Dunedin; Friday vs. St. Petersburg

The skinny: Monday's win against Palm Harbor University was the Cougars' 10th in their past 12 games. CJ Williams led Countryside with 25 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Countryside already has a win against St. Petersburg and will try to complete the regular season sweep on Friday.

19. Berkeley Prep (9-6)

This week: Friday vs. Sarasota Cardinal Mooney; Saturday at Shorecrest

The skinny: The Buccaneers dealt with numerous injuries this season and had won four of their past five games coming out of the winter break. They struggled to maintain that success, losing three of four, including games against CCC and Tampa Catholic that dropped them to third in the Class 5A, District 9 standings. It doesn't get any easier this week with a game against Sarasota Cardinal Mooney.

20. Admiral Farragut (9-2)

This week: Thursday at Tampa Prep

The skinny: After starting 9-0, the Blue Jackets have stumbled, losing to Seffner Christian and Winter Haven. The tough second half schedule continues with a game against Tampa Prep on Thursday.

21. Alonso (9-6)

This week: Wednesday at Robinson

The skinny: The Ravens had won four of five, including two straight last week over Blake and Riverview. But that momentum was not enough to prevent Alonso from getting swept by Class 9A, District 6 rival Newsome on Tuesday. That gives the Ravens three losses in district play.

22. Plant City (10-6)

This week: Wednesday vs. Lennard; Friday at Strawberry Crest

The skinny: After winning two straight, the Raiders lost to East Bay for the second time this season. Matt Simpson has been a consistent scorer and is averaging 16.3 points per game for Plant City.

23. Cambridge Christian (8-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. St. Petersburg; Friday vs. Shorecrest; Saturday vs. Lemon Bay (@Wally Keller Classic)

The skinny: After an 11-day layoff, the Lancers return to host St. Petersburg Catholic on Tuesday. Cambridge Christian had lost three of four at the end of the winter break and are trying to regain momentum heading into the stretch run of the regular season.

24. Chamberlain (11-5)

This week: Friday at Brandon

The skinny: The Chiefs, which had lost five of their past seven games, snapped out of their funk with a win against Blake on Tuesday. On Friday, Chamberlain plays Brandon.

25. Seminole (8-7)

This week: Thursday at East Lake; Saturday vs. Wharton (@host shootout)

The skinny: It was a rough week for the Warhawks who lost three straight to Countryside, Winter Haven and Rockledge. The losses to Winter Haven and Rockledge at the Spectrum Shootout were by a combined four points. Seminole snapped that skid with a win against Pinellas Park on Tuesday. Thursday's game against East Lake is the biggest one of the week.

On the bubble: Mitchell (11-4), Northeast (8-6), Wiregrass Ranch (10-5), Brooks DeBartolo (6-7), East Bay (9-7), Anclote (10-5).