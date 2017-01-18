HomeTeam 25: Boys basketball rankings

Seffner Christian's Reid Walker takes the ball down the lane against Calvary Christian's Paxton Wilson late in the fourth quarter to help secure a 51-44 victory for his team.

1. Tampa Catholic (14-3)

This week: Friday vs. West Oaks (@Berkeley's National Hoopfest); Saturday vs. Montverde Academy (@Berkeley's National Hoopfest)

The skinny: Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit who became just the fifth area player selected for the McDonald's All-American game, sprained his ankle in a win over Clearwater Central Catholic and did not play in a loss to Westside (Ga.) at the Wally Keller Classic or in a win over Sarasota Military Academy. The rest was more for precautionary reasons and Knox will return this weekend when the Crusaders play West Oaks and Montverde at the National Hoopfest.

2. Jesuit (17-1)

This week: Friday at Middleton; Saturday vs. Clearwater Central Catholic

The skinny: The Tigers have won six straight since coming back from winter break, including a 65-25 win over East Lake at the Seminole Shootout and a 67-61 win over Calvary Christian. Jesuit has four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Stevie Darst (13.4 points per game) and Lucas Uzdavinis (12.4). On Saturday, the Tigers host Clearwater Central Catholic in a solid private school matchup.

3. Sickles (17-3)

This week: Wednesday at Plant; Friday at Freedom

The skinny: The beat goes on for the Gryphons, who remain undefeated against area competition. Tuesday's win against Wiregrass Ranch clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 8A, District 8 tournament. Last week, the Gryphons swept rival Wharton. Marcus Cohen scored a team-high 18 and Tahj Lalanne added 14 against the Wildcats. Sickles closes out district play against Plant and Freedom this week.

4. Seffner Christian (12-5)

This week: Saturday vs. Kissimmee Gateway

The skinny: The Crusaders beat Shorecrest 102-61 on Tuesday to extend their win streak to four. Reid Walker had 23 points and seven rebounds, and DJ Jorden added 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Chargers. The stretch of tough games resumes Saturday at home against Kissimmee Gateway.

5. Nature Coast (19-0)

This week: Friday vs. Central

The skinny: The Sharks remain undefeated with wins against Crystal River and Lecanto in the past week. Nature Coast has a two-game lead in the Class 6A, District 7 standings and needs a win against rival Central on Friday to wrap up the top seed in the tournament.

6. Calvary Christian (15-5)

This week: Friday vs. Admiral Farragut

The skinny: The Warriors had their five-game win streak snapped with a loss to Jesuit on Tuesday. In that game, Calvary Christian let a six-point halftime lead slip away. The good news is that the loss was not in district play. On Friday, Calvary Christian hosts Admiral Farragut, a game the Warriors need to win to stay in contention for the top seed in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament.

7. Gibbs (13-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Bradenton Southeast; Friday vs. River Ridge

The skinny: The Gladiators have won nine straight, the last three all by 13 or more points. With a 6-1 record in Class 6A, District 11 play, Gibbs has already clinched one of the top two seeds in the tournament. On Tuesday, the Gladiators host archrival Lakewood to determine pecking order at the top of the standings. Frank Gilliam, a freshman point guard who transferred from Northside Christian, is averaging 14 points and five assists in the past eight games.

8. Hillsborough (18-3)

This week: Friday at Brandon

The skinny: The Terriers exacted revenge against Chamberlain, extending their win streak to 11 and moving into the top spot in the Class 7A, District 7 standings. Zach Carter, a four-star football recruit who has committed to Florida, led Hillsborough with 19 points against the Chiefs. A win against Brandon on Friday will clinch the top seed in the district for the Terriers.

9. Tampa Bay Tech (13-0)

This week: Wednesday vs. Plant City; Friday vs. East Bay

The skinny: After a rough first half, the Titans turned it on against Durant by hitting long-range shots to pull away. Tampa Bay Tech remains undefeated, each win coming by double digits. The Titans have already clinched the top seed in the Class 8A, District 9 tournament but there still is incentive to beat rivals Plant City and East Bay this week to keep their perfect record intact.

10. Tampa Prep (14-3)

This week: Thursday vs. Cambridge Christian; Saturday vs. St. Benedict's Prep (@Berkeley's National Hoopfest)

The skinny: Losses to Calvary Christian and Admiral Farragut within the past week likely dropped the Terrapins out of contention for one of the top two seeds in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament. Tampa Prep rebounded with a 76-24 win over Indian Rocks Christian on Tuesday. Jaren Phillips had a team-high 17 points and Amari Goulbourne added 11 points and seven assists against the Golden Eagles.

11. Clearwater Central Catholic (15-3)

This week: Friday at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney; Saturday at Jesuit

The skinny: In a battle for first place in Class 5A, District 9, the Marauders could not overcome a large first-half deficit in a loss to Tampa Catholic. It was CCC's first district loss. The Marauders bounced back to beat Carrollwood Day and need a win against Cardinal Mooney on Friday to clinch one of the top two seeds in the district tournament.

12. Countryside (14-5)

This week: Monday at Anclote

The skinny: Tuesday's win against East Lake clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament for the Cougars. After starting 1-3, Countryside has won 13 of its past 15 games, including a regular-season sweep of defending state finalist St. Petersburg. Of those 13 wins, 11 have been by double digits. CJ Williams had a solid week, scoring 30 against the Green Devils and 14 against the Eagles.

13. Newsome (12-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Spoto; Friday vs. Riverview

The skinny: The Wolves have won four straight since returning from winter break. Thanks to sweeping Alonso, Newsome is the No. 2 seed in Class 9A, District 6 regardless of Friday's outcome against Riverview. In last week's win over Robinson, Nick Stuck (18 points), Logan Ortiz (17) and Isaiah Islam (14) all reached double figures in scoring.

14. Admiral Farragut (11-2)

This week: Thursday at Shorecrest; Friday at Calvary Christian

The skinny: Andreas Fuller hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to lead the Blue Jackets in a 64-61 win over Tampa Prep last week. That last-second victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Admiral Farragut and kept the team in contention for one of the top two seeds in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament. Friday's game against Calvary Christian is one of the biggest of the season.

15. St. Petersburg (8-9)

This week: Thursday at Lakewood; Saturday vs. Oak Hill (Va.) (@Berkeley's National Hoopfest)

The skinny: The Green Devils played a national schedule in part because of a solid nucleus that was returning this season. But injuries have played a major role in St. Petersburg's inability to develop any consistency. Darius Banks has been out for more than two weeks with an ankle injury. In that time, the Green Devils went 3-3, including losses to Countryside and Seminole that dropped them out of contention for one of the top two seeds in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament. St. Petersburg did have a nice win at home over South Miami last weekend.

16. Largo (13-5)

This week: Wednesday at Osceola; Friday at Dixie Hollins

The skinny: The Packers have lost five of their past eight games, including one against Boca Ciega in Class 7A, District 9. Despite the loss to the Pirates, Largo still is in first place in the district standings. The Packers should beat Osceola and Dixie Hollins. If that happens, all the Packers would need is to beat rival Clearwater on Tuesday to clinch the top seed.

17. Lakewood (12-4)

This week: Thursday vs. St. Petersburg; Tuesday at Gibbs

The skinny: Since losing to East Lake two weeks ago, the Spartans have won three straight, all against Class 6A, District 11 foes. On Tuesday, Lakewood plays at Gibbs to determine the order among the top two seeds. But the Spartans cannot look too far ahead considering they also have a home game against rival St. Petersburg on Friday.

18. Wharton (11-4)

This week: Wednesday at Gaither; Friday vs. Leto

The skinny: Last week, the Wildcats lost in overtime to Wiregrass Ranch and to rival Sickles. Wharton still has a one-game lead over the Bulls in the Class 8A, District 8 standings and will need to beat Gaither and Leto this week in the final two district games to maintain the No. 2 seed.

19. Berkeley Prep (11-6)

This week: Wednesday at Brooks DeBartolo; Friday vs. IMG Academy Blue; Saturday vs. Windermere Prep

The skinny: After losing three straight, the Buccaneers rebounded nicely with wins against Sarasota Cardinal Mooney and Shorecrest. Kegan Karnes, a freshman, is averaging 16 points in the past four games. The schedule is tough this week with games against IMG Blue and defending state champion Windermere Prep at the National Hoopfest that Berkeley Prep is hosting.

20. Plant City (13-6)

This week: Wednesday at Tampa Bay Tech; Friday vs. Durant

The skinny: Tarik McKelphin had 28 points against Riverview to become the seventh player at Plant City to score 1,000 in his career. The Raiders have won three straight, all by 16 or more points. Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay Tech is a rematch from an earlier loss this season.

21. Seminole (10-8)

This week: Friday vs. Palm Harbor University

The skinny: After losing three straight, the Warhawks have rebounded to win three of their past four. The three wins were all against Class 8A, District 10 opponents, including one against St. Petersburg. A win Friday against Palm Harbor University will clinch the No. 2 seed in the district tournament for Seminole.

22. East Lake (10-8)

This week: Wednesday vs. Dunedin; Friday at Pinellas Park

The skinny: The Eagles are a streaky team. After winning five straight, East Lake has lost four in a row. Three of those were to Class 8A, District 10 foes St. Petersburg, Seminole and Countryside that dropped the Eagles to the fourth seed in the tournament. Poor shooting has been the biggest problem for East Lake, though things started coming together late in Tuesday's loss against the Cougars.

23. Mitchell (13-4)

This week: Thursday vs. Anclote; Friday at Springstead

The skinny: The Mustangs have won three straight in what has been a light schedule since the winter break. Mitchell has a penchant for pulling out close games with those three wins decided by a combined 10 points. Alec Sherman (16.1 points per game) and JP Watt (14.2) are the top scorers for the Mustangs.

24. Cambridge Christian (11-6)

This week: Thursday at Tampa Prep; Saturday at Bradenton Christian

The skinny: The Lancers came back from a long layoff to beat St. Petersburg Catholic, Shorecrest and Lemon Bay last week. Cambridge's three-game win streak was snapped with a loss to Admiral Farragut on Tuesday. Another big test in Class 4A, District 4 comes Thursday against Tampa Prep.

25. Chamberlain (12-6)

This week: Friday vs. King

The skinny: The Chiefs are 4-6 in their past 10 games. On Tuesday, they lost to rival Hillsborough to drop out of first place in Class 7A, District 7. Chamberlain can still clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the district tournament with a win against King on Friday.

On the bubble: Alonso (9-7), Northeast (9-8), Wiregrass Ranch (12-6), Brooks DeBartolo (8-8), East Bay (11-8), Anclote (13-5).