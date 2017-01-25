HomeTeam 25: Boys basketball rankings

Jesuit guard Stephen Darst (5) dribbles past Tampa Catholic shooting guard Bentley Sanders (4) in the first half during the basketball game between Tampa Catholic and Jesuit High School at Jesuit on Friday, January 6, 2017.

1. Tampa Catholic (15-5)

This week: Thursday vs. Clearwater Central Catholic; Friday vs. Brooks DeBartolo

The skinny: The Crusaders' five losses have all come against out-of-area teams, most of which are nationally ranked. The latest came against two Orlando powerhouses, West Oaks and Montverde, at the National Hoopfest. Kevin Knox, who had his jersey presentation for his selection to play in the McDonald's All-American Game last week, came back from an ankle injury and averaged 31 points per game during the Hoopfest. Tampa Catholic rebounded to complete the season sweep of Berkeley Prep. A win Thursday against Clearwater Central Catholic will wrap up the top seed in the Class 5A, District 9 tournament.

2. Sickles (20-3)

This week: Friday vs. Hillsborough

The skinny: The Gryphons pounded Chamberlain 79-53 on Tuesday to become just the second team in the area to reach 20 wins this season. Bryce Beamer scored a team-high 26 points and Bryce Workman added 17 in the win. All but two of the wins have been decided by double digits. Friday's game against Hillsborough is a good test before the start of the Class 8A, District 8 tournament.

3. Jesuit (19-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Brooks DeBartolo; Friday vs. Robinson

The skinny: The Tigers had their seven-game win streak snapped with a double-overtime loss to Clearwater Central Catholic last week. It was the first time Jesuit had lost to an area opponent this season. In that game, Stevie Darst became just the 14th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. The Tigers beat Brooks DeBartolo on Tuesday and have already clinched the top seed in the Class 6A, District 9 tournament.

4. Seffner Christian (15-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. Tampa Prep; Thursday vs. Bradenton Christian; Friday at St. Petersburg Catholic

The skinny: The Crusaders got past their biggest nemesis, beating defending region finalist Tampa Prep on Tuesday to remain undefeated in the ultra-competitive Class 4A, District 4. Of Seffner Christian's five losses, only two have come against area opponents (Jesuit and Gibbs). With wins against Admiral Farragut, Calvary Christian and Tampa Prep, the Crusaders have all but clinched the top seed in the district tournament.

5. Nature Coast (21-0)

This week: Thursday at Mitchell; Friday vs. Hudson

The skinny: The Sharks wrapped up play in Class 6A, District 7 with a win against rival Hernando. Nature Coast is three wins away from its first undefeated regular season. The biggest obstacle comes Thursday against Mitchell, a team that has won six straight.

6. Clearwater Central Catholic (18-3)

This week: Thursday at Tampa Catholic

The skinny: The Marauders got their signature win last week, beating Jesuit in double overtime. Andrew Cavanaugh had a team-high 26 points in the win. CCC had nearly a week off to prepare for Thursday's game at Tampa Catholic in a battle for first place in Class 5A, District 9.

7. Hillsborough (21-3)

This week: Friday vs. Sickles

The skinny: The Terriers extended their win streak to 13 with a 71-29 win over Gaither. Hillsborough continues to get better. Each of its last four wins have been decided by 20 or more points. Zach Carter, a Florida recruit in football, has come on lately. He had 24 points and 12 rebounds against Blake, and 19 points and 13 rebounds against rival Chamberlain. On Friday, the Terriers' streak will be tested against Sickles, which has not lost to an area opponent.

8. Tampa Bay Tech (16-0)

This week: Wednesday vs. Alonso; Friday at Middleton

The skinny: Last week, the Titans had perhaps their toughest game of the season, rallying from a nine-point first-quarter deficit to beat Plant City 57-54. Since then, TBT has cruised to easy wins against East Bay and Blake. Tyrick Brascom scored a team-high 30 against the Indians. On Wednesday, the Titans will get another challenge against Alonso.

9. Admiral Farragut (13-2)

This week: Thursday at Shorecrest; Friday at Calvary Christian

The skinny: After losing two straight earlier this month, the Blue Jackets have gone on an impressive run, beating Tampa Prep, Cambridge and Calvary Christian to vault into second place in the Class 4A, District 4 standings. Cross Meehan scored a team-high 23 points in the win against the Warriors.

10. Calvary Christian (16-6)

This week: Friday vs. Cambridge

The skinny: Last week, the Warriors lost to Jesuit and Admiral Farragut to snap their five-game win streak. The loss to Admiral Farragut likely will prevent Calvary Christian from securing one of the top two seeds in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament. Paxton Wilson (15.8 points per game) and Eddie Williams (11.7) are both averaging double figures in scoring.

11. Countryside (14-5)

This week: Friday vs. Boca Ciega; Saturday vs. Ridgewood

The skinny: Monday's 77-45 win over Anclote was the Cougars' seventh straight. Christian Shaneyfelt (18 points) and Nate Tettenborn (17) led Countryside in scoring against the Sharks. The Cougars have already clinched the top seed in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament and could represent the North in the PCAC title game with wins against Largo and Clearwater next week.

12. Newsome (15-4)

This week: Wednesday at Wharton; Friday vs. Plant

The skinny: Since returning from winter break, the Wolves have won seven straight. Newsome is showing it can pull out close games, beating Spoto by two points, Alonso and Bloomingdale each by five and Plant City by six this month. Against the Bulls, Nick Stuck had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

13. St. Petersburg (10-10)

This week: Thursday vs. Osceola; Friday vs. Gibbs

The skinny: It has been a struggle, but the Green Devils have climbed back to .500 with Tuesday's win over Palm Harbor University. St. Petersburg has played this month without Darius Banks, who is nursing an ankle injury. Last week, St. Petersburg beat rival Lakewood and the Green Devils can clinch the South division in the conference standings by winning out. Serrel Smith had his best performance of the season last week, scoring 39 against nationally ranked Oak Hill (Va.) at the National Hoopfest tournament.

14. Lakewood (13-5)

This week: Thursday vs. IMG Academy; Friday vs. Pinellas Park

The skinny: The Spartans rebounded from a loss to St. Petersburg to complete the regular-season sweep against rival Gibbs and clinch the top seed in the Class 6A, District 11 tournament. Tyrese Hurst scored 27 points, 17 coming the first quarter to help Lakewood jump out to a big lead against the Gladiators.

15. Gibbs (15-5)

This week: Wednesday vs. Pinellas Park; Friday at St. Petersburg

The skinny: Against Lakewood, the Gladiators could not overcome a 22-point first-quarter deficit and lost 66-63. Swept by its fiercest rival, Gibbs lost out on the chance for the top seed in the Class 6A, District 11 tournament and had its nine-game win streak snapped. David Pierce scored a team-high 26 against the Spartans, including six 3-pointers, four coming in a furious fourth-quarter rally.

16. Largo (15-5)

This week: Wednesday vs. Clearwater; Friday vs. East Lake

The skinny: After losing five of seven, the Packers have rebounded to win four straight, all by 24 or more points. The recent surge helped Largo stay in first place in the Class 7A, District 9 standings. The Packers can clinch the top seed by completing the season sweep against rival Clearwater on Wednesday.

17. Tampa Prep (15-5)

This week: Friday at Northside Christian

The skinny: The Terrapins have gone 2-4 in the last six game. Three of the losses have come in Class 4A, District 4, dropping Tampa Prep out of contention for one of the top two seeds. Amari Goulbourne played well in Tuesday's loss to Seffner Christian with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals.

18. Wharton (14-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Newsome; Friday at Chamberlain

The skinny: Since losing three of four earlier this month, the Wildcats have won five straight. Last week's 50-point rout over Leto closed out play in Class 8A, District 8 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

19. Berkeley Prep (13-8)

This week: Friday at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney

The skinny: The Buccaneers had their four-game win streak snapped with losses to defending state champion Windermere Prep and defending state semifinalist Tampa Catholic. Friday's game against Sarasota Cardinal Mooney is the final one against Class 5A, District 9 foes. Kaleeyl Findlay is averaging seven points and 4.7 rebounds since returning from an injury.

20. Plant City (15-7)

This week: Friday at Armwood

The skinny: The Raiders nearly pulled off the upset against rival Tampa Bay Tech last week. Despite getting swept by the Titans, Plant City still clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class 8A, District 9 tournament. Tarik Mckelphin is averaging 19.4 points per game.

21. Seminole (11-8)

This week: Wednesday at Tarpon Springs; Friday vs. Clearwater

The skinny: Last week's win over Palm Harbor University clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament. Duncan Demuth had a team-high 23 points against PHU. The Warhawks have some tough games against Clearwater and Largo in the net two weeks to close out the regular season.

22. East Lake (13-8)

This week: Friday at Largo; Saturday vs. Mitchell (@Wiregrass Ranch's Ulrich Classic)

The skinny: It has been a topsy-turvy month for the Eagles. After losing four straight, the Eagles have gone on to win their last three. Games against Largo on Friday and Mitchell in Saturday's Ulrich Class at Wiregrass Ranch will help the Eagles get ready for the Class 8A, District 10 tournament.

23. Mitchell (16-4)

This week: Thursday vs. Anclote; Friday at Springstead

The skinny: The Mustangs have won six straight and are tied with Land O'Lakes atop the Class 7A, District 8 standings. The next two games against undefeated Nature Coast and East Lake are among Mitchell's toughest of the season. Alec Sherman is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game.

24. Wiregrass Ranch (15-6)

This week: Thursday vs. Lake Weir; Saturday vs. Brandon

The skinny: After starting 4-4, the Bulls have won 11 of their past 13, including an overtime win over Wharton. Devin Wilson has been the go-to player for Wiregrass Ranch, averaging a team-high 17 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

25. Chamberlain (12-7)

This week: Wednesday at Leto; Friday vs. Wharton

The skinny: Last week's win over King clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A, District 7 tournament. Reggie Lowe had 31 points in Tuesday's loss to Sickles, including nine 3-pointers.

On the bubble: Cambridge (12-7), Armwood (12-9), Clearwater (10-10), Northeast (10-10), Land O'Lakes (11-5), East Bay (12-10), Anclote (14-8), Boca Ciega (10-3)