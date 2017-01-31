HomeTeam 25: Boys basketball rankings

Largo's Julian Cooney looks for an open man during the FHSAA Class 6A Semi-Final, Largo against Pensacola, on Friday evening, February 26, 2016 at the Lakeland Center in Lakeland. Largo snuck the win, 56-54, sending them to the 6A finals tomorrow.

1. Tampa Catholic (17-5)

This week: Thursday vs. Tampa Prep; Friday vs. Jesuit

The skinny: The Crusaders finished last week with wins over Clearwater Central Catholic and Brooks DeBartolo to clinch the top seed in the Class 5A, District 9 tournament. Tampa Catholic closes out the regular season against rivals Tampa Prep and Jesuit. The regular-season finale against the Tigers is the only official game in the series this season. Jesuit's home game earlier this month was called by officials because the court was too slippery.

2. Hillsborough (22-3)

This week: Idle

The skinny: The Terriers closed out the regular season by beating Sickles to extend their win streak to 14. That was the first time the Gryphons had lost to an area team this season. Hillsborough jumped out to a 16-point first-quarter lead and stayed in control the rest of the way. Bryce Moragne had 16 points, Tim Lawrence added 14 and Zachary Carter had 14 rebounds for the Terriers in the win.

3. Jesuit (20-2)

This week: Tuesday at Berkeley Prep; Friday at Tampa Catholic

The skinny: Since losing to Clearwater Central Catholic in double overtime two weeks ago, the Tigers have been dominant, beating Brooks DeBartolo and Robinson each by 22 or more points. The big game is Friday when Jesuit travels to Tampa Catholic to face its fiercest rival in the regular-season finale.

4. Seffner Christian (15-5)

This week: Tuesday at Windermere Prep; Thursday vs. Lakeland Kathleen; Saturday at Jacksonville Providence

The skinny: The Crusaders went undefeated against Class 4A, District 4 foes and clinched the top seed in the tournament. But they are not taking it easy. The final week of the regular season has three tough matchups, highlighted by Tuesday's game at defending state champion Windermere Prep.

5. Nature Coast (23-0)

This week: Tuesday vs. Springstead

The skinny: Kaine McColley hit two free throws in the final two seconds to lead the Sharks in a 55-53 win over Mitchell last week. Nature Coast had to overcome a 14-point third quarter deficit in order to win. The Sharks can wrap up their first undefeated regular season with a win against rival Springstead.

6. Sickles (20-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Strawberry Crest

The skinny: The Gryphons had their nine-game win streak snapped with last week's loss to Hillsborough. It also marked the first time Sickles lost to an area team this season. On Wednesday, the Gryphons close out the regular season at home against Strawberry Crest.

7. Clearwater Central Catholic (18-4)

This week: Tuesday at St. Petersburg Catholic; Wednesday vs. Carrollwood Day; Thursday vs. Cambridge Christian

The skinny: The Marauders let a two-point halftime lead slip away in a loss to Tampa Catholic last week. That dropped CCC to the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A, District 9 tournament. This week is busy with three games, the final coming against up-and-coming Cambridge Christian.

8. Tampa Bay Tech (19-0)

This week: Thursday vs. Riverview

The skinny: The Titans played one of their worst games of the season against Brandon but still managed to win to keep their perfect season intact. On Tuesday, TBT can clinch its first undefeated regular season with a victory against Riverview.

9. Admiral Farragut (15-2)

This week: Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay Christian Academy

The skinny: The Blue Jackets have won seven straight and will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament. Included in this run are wins against Calvary Christian, Cambridge and Tampa Prep.

10. Countryside (18-5)

This week: Wednesday at Clearwater

The skinny: CJ Williams had 24 points and hit the game-winning free throws in a 61-59 win over Largo that extended the Cougars' win streak to 10 games. Wednesday is senior night as Countryside hosts Clearwater in the regular-season finale.

11. Calvary Christian (16-7)

This week: Tuesday vs. IMG Academy Blue; Friday vs. Brooks DeBartolo

The skinny: The Warriors have lost three of their past four and dropped to the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A, District 4 tournament. The three losses have all been by six points or fewer. Paxton Wilson, a Rider signee, is averaging 15 points per game.

12. Wharton (16-4)

This week: Tuesday at Strawberry Crest; Friday vs. Durant

The skinny: The Wildcats have won seven straight. The biggest victory came last week against Newsome. Wharton closes out the regular season with games against Strawberry Crest and Durant.

13. St. Petersburg (13-10)

This week: Tuesday at Northeast

The skinny: By beating rival Gibbs last week, the Green Devils secured a spot in Friday's Pinellas County Athletic Conference championship. St. Petersburg has won four straight all by double digits.

14. Lakewood (15-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. Dixie Hollins

The skinny: The Spartans have won six of seven, the lone loss coming against St. Petersburg during that stretch. On Tuesday, Lakewood hosts Dixie Hollins in the regular-season finale before gearing up for play in the Class 6A, District 11 tournament.

15. Newsome (16-5)

This week: Tuesday at Blake; Friday vs. Steinbrenner

The skinny: Last week's loss to Wharton snapped the Wolves' seven-game win streak. Newsome rebounded to beat Plant and closes out the regular season with games against Blake and Steinbrenner.

16. Gibbs (17-6)

This week: Wednesday at Boca Ciega

The skinny: The Gladiators have gone 2-2 in their past four games, beating Pinellas Park and Osceola and losing to rivals Lakewood and St. Petersburg. David Pierce is averaging a team-high 23.8 points.

17. Tampa Prep (16-5)

This week: Tuesday at Tampa Catholic; Friday vs. Berkeley Prep; Saturday at Bartow

The skinny: After going 2-4 in their past six games, the Terrapins bounced back with a 40-point win over Northside Christian last week. Tampa Prep has three difficult games this games this week, starting with Tuesday's matchup at Tampa Catholic.

18. Largo (17-6)

This week: Wednesday vs. Seminole

The skinny: Monday's loss to Countryside snapped the Packers' six-game win streak. Largo hosts Seminole in Wednesday's regular-season finale and will need a win along with some help to play in Friday's conference championship.

19. Berkeley Prep (14-8)

This week: Tuesday vs. Jesuit; Thursday

The skinny: The Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time. Last week, they closed out play in Class 5A, District 9 with a win over Sarasota Cardinal Mooney. This is rivalry week for Berkeley Prep with games against Jesuit and Tampa Prep.

20. Armwood (14-9)

This week: Tuesday at Bloomingdale; Friday vs. Freedom

The skinny: Since Stephonse Mack returned from injury, the Hawks have won eight straight. Mack is averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game. Armwood finishes the regular season with games against Bloomingdale and Freedom.

21. Plant City (15-8)

This week: Friday vs. Lakeland George Jenkins (@Bartow)

The skinny: The Raiders have won five of seven. The two losses during that stretch were to Tampa Bay Tech and Armwood. On Friday, Plant City plays Lakeland George Jenkins in Bartow's Mosaic Stinger Shootout.

22. Seminole (13-8)

This week: Wednesday at Largo

The skinny: The Warhawks, the No. 2 seed in the Class 8A, District 10 tournament, have a chance to play in Friday's conference championship game with a win over Largo on Wednesday along with some help. .

23. East Lake (14-9)

This week: Wednesday at Tarpon Springs

The skinny: Last week showed just how up-and-down the Eagles have been this season. They had a three-point loss to Largo that snapped a three-game win streak. Then East Lake came back to beat Mitchell by three points at Wiregrass Ranch's Ulrich Classic.

24. Wiregrass Ranch (17-6)

This week: Wednesday at Zephyrhills; Friday vs. Wesley Chapel

The skinny: The Bulls have won 11 of their past 12, including victories over Wharton and Land O'Lakes during that stretch. The momentum could continue with games against Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel to close out the regular season.

25. Mitchell (17-6)

This week: Wednesday

The skinny: After winning six straight, the Mustangs had consecutive losses to Nature Coast and East Lake. Against the Sharks, Mitchell let a 14-point third-quarter lead slip away. Alec Sherman had a team-high 15 points against Nature Coast.

On the bubble: Cambridge Christian (14-8), Chamberlain (14-8), Land O'Lakes (13-5), Anclote (15-9), Boca Ciega (10-4), Bishop McLaughlin (17-6)