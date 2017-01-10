HomeTeam 25: Girls basketball rankings

Clearwater junior Misha O'Neal drives to the basket during a 65-26 victory over Strawberry Crest during first-round action of the Jaguar Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. Taken 12-27-16 by Scott Purks

1. Seffner Christian (18-1)

This week: Tuesday vs. Northside Christian, Thursday vs. Brooks DeBartolo, Friday at Indian Rocks Christian

The skinny: The Crusaders played three tough games last week and won them all. That included a 77-72 overtime win over Spruce Creek in the Flagler Palm Coast tournament. This week should not be as difficult as they try to extend their 16-game win streak.

2. Tampa Catholic (17-1)

This week: Monday vs. Brooks DeBartolo, Tuesday at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, Friday vs. Academy of the Holy Names

The skinny: This week is all about Class 5A, District 9. The Crusaders can basically lock up the top spot in the district with wins this week. They bounced back from a holiday loss in Atlanta by defeating Berkeley Prep.

3. Plant (16-1)

This week: Tuesday at Leto, Wednesday vs. Freedom, Friday at Wiregrass Ranch

The skinny: Plant's only loss was to Tampa Catholic on Dec. 20. Since then the Panthers have won seven straight. They are in the middle of an eight-game stretch of district games and it would be surprising if they aren't on top of Class 8A, District 8 when it's over.

4. Lakewood (12-3)

This week: Tuesday at Bradenton Southeast, Thursday vs. Bradenton Bayshore

The skinny: The Spartans picked up a nice win over Clearwater last week. They should continue to cruise into the postseason. Toi Smith has emerged as an overall threat. Paris Williams has fit in well as the point guard since transferring from Boca Ciega. Samantha Douglas and Zariyah Daniels can score from anywhere, and sophomore Diana Rosenthal has scored coming off the bench since transferring from Pinellas Park.

5. Academy of the Holy Names (15-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Berkeley Prep, Friday at Tampa Catholic

The skinny: The biggest test this week will be Friday at Tampa Catholic. The Jaguars are a game behind Tampa Catholic in 5A-9 and could tie for first with a win. Lindsey Perez, Mickey Carney, Domenica Howard and Katherine Hahn have been key players all season.

6. Clearwater (12-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Dixie Hollins, Thursday at Northeast, Friday vs. Seminole

The skinny: The Tornadoes had a tough time against Lakewood, but that's going to happen to a lot of teams. They bounced back with a win over Boca Ciega. This week could be tough, especially against Northeast and Seminole.

7. Anclote (13-1)

This week: Tuesday vs. Pasco, Thursday vs. Fivay, Friday at River Ridge

The skinny: The Sharks haven't played since Dec. 22, so rust might be a problem. They will play three games this week, all against Class 6A, District 8 opponents. They need to be sharp to stay on top of the district.

8. Carrollwood Day (14-2)

This week: Tuesday at Bishop McLaughlin, Wednesday at Winter Haven All Saints, Friday vs. Berkeley Prep

The skinny: The Patriots don't have a senior on the roster. In fact, they don't have a junior on the roster either. They start five freshmen, Jaden Harris, Tarriyonna Gary, Tiasia McMillan, Weeyah McGill and CC Mays.

9. Mitchell (13-3)

This week: Wednesday at Sunlake, Friday at Land O'Lakes

The skinny: There are a couple of tough road games this week. The Mustangs beat Wesley Chapel by five points last week in their only game. Aleyah Proper (14.5 ppg) and Selena Dinovo (12.3 ppg) have been the main scorers this season.

10. Robinson (12-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Middleton, Wednesday vs. Alonso, Friday at Newsome

The skinny: The Knights have won three straight since losing to Academy of the Holy Names. Not an easy week, especially Wednesday against Alonso.

11. Strawberry Crest (12-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Lennard, Wednesday at Durant, Friday vs. Plant City

The skinny: The Chargers have run into some injury problems, which resulted in four straight losses to end December. But they have won two straight thanks to the return of Briana and Ayanna Trigg. Freshman Megan Watson has been solid, with 15.3 points per game.

12. Durant (9-2)

This week: Tuesday at Jefferson, Wednesday vs. Strawberry Crest, Friday at Bloomingdale

The skinny: The biggest test is Wednesday against Strawberry Crest. The Cougars are a game behind Strawberry Crest in Class 8A, District 9. Ashlyn Myers and Tamara Hanson have been the leading scorers and will play a big role this week.

13. Palm Harbor University (12-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. St. Petersburg, Friday vs. Pinellas Park

The skinny: The Hurricanes have played a difficult schedule, but this week should not be as taxing. Both games are Class 8A, District 10 games and the Hurricanes should remain undefeated.

14. Bishop McLaughlin (13-3)

This week: Monday vs. Keswick Christian, Tuesday vs. Carrollwood Day, Saturday vs. Kissimmee City of Life Christian

The skinny: The Hurricanes are trying to bounce back from a loss to Tampa Prep. Both games are district games and they can't afford to lose any ground to top seed Carrollwood Day.

15. Clearwater Central Catholic (12-3)

This week: Tuesday at Sarasota Military, Friday at Northside Christian

The skinny: The Marauders have been a pleasant surprise this season. They won only eight games last season, but are currently in contention in a very difficult Class 5A, District 9. This week features two games against teams with losing records, so CCC should remain on the winning track.

16. Alonso (13-4)

This week: Tuesday at Newsome, Wednesday at Robinson,

The skinny: The Ravens have won four straight and weren't tested at all in three games last week. That will change this week, with a district game against Newsome and a tough game at Robinson. Ariel Scott has emerged as the leading scorer with 12.8 points per game.

17. Northeast (11-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. Boca Ciega, Thursday vs. Clearwater, Friday at Bradenton Southeast

The skinny: The Vikings lost several starters from last season, but they continue to win. Clearwater may be too much to handle this week, but they have a good shot in the other two games.

18. Springstead (8-3)

This week: Wednesday at Lecanto, Friday at Sunlake

The skinny: The Eagles picked up a win over Nature Coast on Thursday after a near two week break. There are two road games this week, especially Friday's Class 7A, Class 8 game at Sunlake.

19. Weeki Wachee (14-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. Crystal River, Thursday vs. South Sumter

The skinny: The Hornets have had some impressive wins this season, including last week's win over Hernando. Crystal River is a district game and South Sumter has a losing record, so they have a good chance to keep on winning.

20. Hernando (10-5)

This week: Monday at Crystal River, Tuesday at Lecanto, Friday vs. Citrus

The skinny: The Leopards are on a two-game losing streak. All three games this week are Class 6A, District 7 games, so they need to figure things out quickly.

21. River Ridge (9-6)

This week: Tuesday at Fivay, Thursday at Pasco, Friday vs. Anclote

The skinny: The Knights have been off since a Dec. 28 loss to Robinson. They are 8-2 in Class 6A, District 8, one game behind Anclote and tied with Pasco. They can make a move with wins this week.

22. Wiregrass Ranch (11-7)

This week: Tuesday vs. Steinbrenner, Wednesday at Wharton, Friday vs. Plant

The skinny: The Bulls have won two straight after losing two straight. The schedule is tough this week, especially against Plant. They scored 54 points per game, and that offense will be needed to continue winning.

23. Tampa Prep (8-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Calvary Christian, Friday at Bradenton St. Stephen's

The skinny: The Terrapins got a nice win over Bishop McLaughlin last week. That was followed by a one-point win over Berkeley Prep. Calvary Christian is a district game and it won't be easy.

24. Seminole (10-4)

This week: Monday vs. Countryside, Wednesday at Tarpon Springs, Friday at Clearwater

The skinny: The Warhawks are no pushovers. This week, however, might prove difficult. Countryside and Clearwater are district games and will go a long way in determining district seeds.

25. Hernando Christian (14-0)

This week: Tuesday vs. Lakeside Christian, Thursday vs. Keswick Christian, Friday at Ocala St. John Lutheran

The skinny: Senior Cayla Phillips is the top scorer with more than 14 points per game. Sophomore Milly Jackson has also been a scoring threat. Junior Shyann McElwain has almost eight rebounds per game.

On the bubble: Newsome (9-5), Brooks DeBartolo (12-8), Freedom (10-5), Countryside (6-5), Academy at the Lakes (5-4)