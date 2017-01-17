HomeTeam 25: Girls basketball rankings

Seffner Christian's Nykeria Reed jumps to take a layup during the Class 3A Girls Basketball Semifinals, Seffner Christian against Miami Country Day on Tuesday evening, February 16, 2016 at The Lakeland Center in Lakeland. The Seffner Christian girls fell apart in the third period and lost 75-45, ending their season one game short of the semifinals.

1. Seffner Christian (22-1)

This week: Tuesday at Shorecrest, Saturday vs. Palm Harbor University

The skinny: Another week and more wins for the Crusaders. They finish the season strong with a game Saturday against Palm Harbor University at Northeast and at Tampa Catholic on Jan. 23. After that it is off to the Class 4A, District 4 tournament, where they have the top seed and should have no problem getting into regionals. Seffner has won 18 straight prior to Tuesday's game at Shorecrest.

2. Tampa Catholic (20-1)

This week: Friday at Clearwater Central Catholic, Saturday vs. Clearwater

The skinny: The Crusaders keep on rolling, but they will be tested this week. CCC is much improved and the Clearwater game is an invitational at Northeast. Tampa Catholic has a deep roster that averages 57.1 points, which makes it a dangerous team in the postseason.

3. Plant (19-1)

This week: Tuesday vs. Gaither, Wednesday vs. Sickles, Friday at Steinbrenner

The skinny: The Panthers have won 10 straight, two of which went into overtime. This week features three straight Class 8A, District 8 games, and with three wins Plant will clinch the top seed. As expected with highly ranked team, Plant has a deep bench that scores 58 points per game. Payton Paro still leads the way with 14.1 points per game.

4. Lakewood (14-3)

This week: Wednesday at Dixie Hollins, Friday at Northeast

The skinny: The Spartans will be the top seed in Class 6A, District 11 when the district tournament begins. Until then, the only real test will be on Jan. 23 against Winter Haven. Lakewood has a good combination of size and speed.

5. Academy of the Holy Names (16-3)

This week: Tuesday at Clearwater Central Catholic, Thursday vs. Calvary Christian, Friday vs. Sarasota Cardinal Mooney

The skinny: The Jaguars will try to rebound from last week's 48-40 loss to Tampa Catholic. That's not a bad loss against a tough team like the Crusaders. CCC and Cardinal Mooney are Class 5A, District 9 games, and AHN can clinch the second seed behind Tampa Catholic with wins.

6. Clearwater (15-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Largo, Thursday vs. Dunedin, Friday at Countryside, Saturday vs. Tampa Catholic

The skinny: This is a heavy week for the Tornadoes, who have to deal with a good Countryside team, then turn around the next day and play Tampa Catholic at Northeast. They have bounced back nicely with four straight wins after losing to Lakewood.

7. Carrollwood Day (17-2)

This week: Tuesday vs. Bell Creek, Thursday at Universal Academy, Friday at Academy at the Lakes

The skinny: Since losing in overtime to Plant in the Jaguar Invitational, the Patriots haven't really been tested. It appears things will stay that way until perhaps the last game of the season against Hernando Christian. Then it's off to the postseason, where the Patriots can do some damage.

8. Anclote (15-2)

This week: Tuesday at Zephyrhills, Wednesday at Pasco, Thursday vs. Land O'Lakes, Friday vs. Hudson

The skinny: The Sharks suffered a 53-37 loss to River Ridge on Friday, and this week doesn't look to bring much relief. They have four games in four days, and three of those are Class 6A, District 8 matchups. Anclote is the top seed, but River Ridge is just one game out. District wins this week would mean a regular-season district title.

9. Robinson (15-3)

This week: Tuesday at Spoto, Wednesday at Riverview, Friday vs. Jefferson

The skinny: The Knights had a weird week last week. They scored 60 points against Middleton and followed that with 72 against Alonso. Then they defeated Newsome 29-24. So it looks as if the Knights can play offense and defense. Another three game week awaits.

10. Mitchell (15-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Springstead

The skinny: The Mustangs suffered a puzzling loss to Sunlake on Wednesday, but they are still the top seed in Class 7A, District 8. A win over Springstead would lock down the top seed for the district tournament.

11. Strawberry Crest (15-4)

This week: Tuesday at Bloomingdale, Wednesday vs. East Bay

The skinny: After losing four straight over the holidays, the Chargers have now won six straight. It helps to have twins Ayanna and Briana Trigg back in the lineup after injury. They are undefeated in Class 8A, District 9 and wins this week would make them 12-0 against district foes.

12. Durant (11-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Tampa Bay Tech, Wednesday at Lennard, Friday at Plant City

The skinny: Durant is second behind Strawberry Crest in 8A-9 and there are three district games this week. The Cougars can get the second seed in the district with wins, but they could also get a lower seed with losses.

13. Palm Harbor University (14-5)

This week: Tuesday at Dunedin, Thursday at Largo, Friday vs. Seminole, Saturday vs. Seffner Christian

The skinny: The Hurricanes have won four straight, all against Class 8A, District 10 opponents. Now comes a week that gets harder at the end. PHU's depth will certainly get tested against Seminole and Seffner Christian.

14. Alonso (14-5)

This week: Wednesday vs. Bloomingdale, Friday vs. Sarasota Riverview

The skinny: The Ravens must bounce back from last week's loss to Robinson. Ariel Scott and Carly Price continue to lead the offense. But Alonso is going to need more from the bench to do well in the postseason.

15. Clearwater Central Catholic (14-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Academy of the Holy Names, Thursday at Berkeley Prep, Friday vs. Tampa Catholic.

The skinny: An extremely difficult week against district opponents. The Marauders have won four straight but need to be at the top of their game during this stretch.

16. Tampa Prep (10-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Indian Rocks Christian, Thursday vs. Cambridge Christian, Saturday at Northeast

The skinny: The Terrapins picked up a nice win Monday over Clearwater Central Catholic. There are two district games left before playing at Northeast on Saturday.

17. Bishop McLaughlin (14-5)

This week: Tuesday at Winter Haven All Saints, Thursday at Canterbury

The skinny: The Hurricanes have lost two straight and need to get back on track this week. They have had trouble scoring this season with an average of 43 points per game. They haven't scored more than 40 points in the last four games.

18. Weeki Wachee (15-6)

This week: Tuesday vs. Citrus, Wednesday vs. Hudson, Friday at Lecanto

The skinny: The Hornets are second behind Crystal River in Class 6A, District 7 and should stay that way when the tournament begins. Citrus and Lecanto are district games, so the Hornets should be focused this week.

19. Hernando (12-6)

This week: Tuesday vs. Central, Thursday vs. Fivay

The skinny: Much better week last week for the Leopards. They won two straight after losing three straight the week before. They struggle to score, with just 45 points per game, so defense has been key.

20. Springstead (9-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Land O'Lakes, Wednesday at Mitchell

The skinny: The Eagles suffered a bad loss to Sunlake on Friday. It may be tough to get back on the winning track this week. They have played well outside the district but not so well against district foes. They have a chance to move up the district, but it won't be easy.

21. River Ridge (13-7)

This week: Tuesday at Gulf

The skinny: The Knights have won three straight, including a big district win over Anclote last week. They are second in the district but have been playing well lately and could end up being the best team in the district.

22. Wiregrass Ranch (13-8)

This week: Tuesday at Sickles, Wednesday vs. Freedom, Friday vs. Gaither

The skinny: The Bulls lost to Plant on Friday, but many teams lose to Plant. All three games this week are against district opponents, so they must shake off last week's loss.

23. Hernando Christian (18-0)

This week: Tuesday at Seven Rivers Christian, Thursday vs. Tampa Bay Christian, Friday at Citrus Park Christian

The skinny: The perfect season continues for the Lions. There is a good chance that can continue until the final game of the season against Carrollwood Day.

24. Freedom (12-6)

This week: Tuesday vs. Leto, Wednesday at Wiregrass Ranch, Friday vs. Sickles

The skinny: The Patriots have won five of six, and the loss was to Plant. Senior Megan Clark has been tough to stop with 23.4 points per game.

25. Countryside (9-5)

This week: Tuesday at St. Petersburg, Thursday at East Lake, Friday vs. Clearwater,

The skinny: The Cougars have won three straight. East Lake and St. Petersburg are district games and Clearwater is a neighborhood rival. November Morton averages over 20 points per game, but the Cougars need more depth to knock off the top teams.

On the bubble: Northeast (11-8), Seminole (9-7), Newsome (10-7), Brooks DeBartolo (13-10), Academy at the Lakes (8-4), Sunlake (9-7), Calvary Christian (10-7)