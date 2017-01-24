HomeTeam 25: Girls basketball rankings

From left, Carrollwood Day's Weeyah McGill, CC Days and Tiasia McMillian, pose for a portrait during the Carrollwood Day Patriots basketball practice on Thursday, January 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

1. Seffner Christian (24-1)

This week: No games scheduled

The skinny: The Crusaders finished the regular season Monday with a 73-61 win over Tampa Catholic. That was preceded by a win over Palm Harbor University on Saturday, so they will take momentum into next week's Class 4A, District 4 tournament.

2. Plant (22-1)

This week: Tuesday at Plant City, Friday at Newsome

The skinny: Not an overly demanding final week of the regular season. Plant has locked down the top seed in Class 8A, District 8 with a 14-0 record. Clearly, the Panthers are looking beyond the district tournament and they will surely use this week to stay sharp for the postseason.

3. Tampa Catholic (22-2)

This week: Wednesday vs. Clearwater Central Catholic

The skinny: The Crusaders got a nice 10-point win over Clearwater on Saturday. Then they ran into a hot-shooting Seffner Christian on Monday. TC had 29 turnovers, so the Crusaders must take better care of the ball. They are hoping for a bounce back Wednesday night to end the regular season.

4. Academy of the Holy Names (19-3)

This week: Tuesday at Nature Coast, Wednesday at Northside Christian, Friday vs. River Ridge

The skinny: The Jaguars are not slowing down in the regular season's final week. As the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, District 9, they will open the district tournament against Sarasota Cardinal Mooney. Until then, it's all about staying sharp. AHN is well-rounded, with Lindsey Perez and Mickey Carney the leading scorers with 11 points per game.

5. Lakewood (16-4)

This week: Friday vs. Clearwater/PHU winner (PCAC final)

The skinny: Lakewood coach Necole Tunsil wanted to schedule competition outside of Pinellas County to make her team postseason ready. Monday the Spartans played Winter Haven and lost 62-39. They will need to forget about that loss and try to win the PCAC title to get some momentum back.

6. Clearwater (18-3)

This week: Wednesday vs. Palm Harbor University, Thursday at Brooks DeBartolo

The skinny: If the Tornadoes defeat PHU on Wednesday they will be the PCAC north champions and face Lakewood on Friday for the PCAC championship. That would mean three games in three days prior to next week's district tournament. Clearwater has played a tough schedule lately, including a loss to Tampa Catholic on Saturday. They are hoping for some momentum prior to districts.

7. Carrollwood Day (21-2)

This week: Wednesday at St. Petersburg Catholic, Friday vs. Hernando Christian

The skinny: The Patriots continue to add to their school-record win total. They are the top seed in Class 3A, District 4 and should have no trouble getting into the region tournament. It would be the first region appearance for the program, and with five freshman starters it will likely be the first of many.

8. Robinson (18-3)

This week: Tuesday at Steinbrenner

The skinny: The Knights have won nine straight after losing to Holy Names. They should make it 10 straight to end the regular season, which will give them confidence heading into the Class 6A, District 9 tournament. Sophomore Kaliah Henderson is the go-to player with 16.5 points per game.

9. Anclote (18-3)

This week: Tuesday vs. Crystal River

The skinny: The Sharks suffered a nine-point loss to Pasco last week. That was followed by wins over Land O'Lakes and Hudson. Class 6A, District 8 is wide open, with River Ridge, Pasco and Wesley Chapel all capable of winning the tournament. With just one game this week, Anclote should at least be rested for the postseason.

10. Mitchell (18-4)

This week: Wednesday vs. Fivay, Thursday at Tarpon Springs

The skinny: The Mustangs are finishing off an impressive season and are the top seed in Class 7A, District 8. Aleyah Proper leads the way with 13.2 points per game and Selena Dinovo is right with her with 11.5 ppg.

11. Strawberry Crest (17-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Armwood, Wednesday at Middleton, Friday vs. Brandon

The skinny: The Chargers have not lost in January, a stretch of eight straight games. Brandon is sure to be a final test heading into the Class 8A, District 9 tournament, where they are the top seed.

12. Durant (14-3)

This week: Wednesday vs. Spoto, Friday vs. Riverview

The skinny: Two of the three losses this season were to Strawberry Crest. Unfortunately for the Cougars, Strawberry Crest is in the same district. The last meeting was a one-point loss, so Durant is getting better at the right time.

13. Alonso (16-5)

This week: Tuesday at Wharton, Wednesday at Tampa Bay Tech, Friday vs. Leto

The skinny: The Ravens bounced back from a loss to Robinson with two wins last week, including 43-42 over Sarasota Riverview in a Class 9A, District 6 game. That win allowed them to finish 6-0 in district play and they are the top seed.

14. Tampa Prep (13-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Bradenton St. Stephen's, Friday vs. Berkeley Prep

The skinny: The Terrapins have won five straight, including a one-point win over Northeast on Saturday. They are in Class 4A, District 4 with Seffner Christian, so the only realistic path to the regionals is second place in the district tournament. This week will serve as a good tuneup.

15. Palm Harbor University (15-6)

This week: Tuesday vs. Tarpon Springs, Wednesday at Clearwater

The skinny: This week could include a Friday game against Lakewood should the Hurricanes beat Clearwater on Wednesday. PHU had a tough game against Seffner Christian on Saturday, but that should make them better in the district tournament.

16. Bishop McLaughlin (16-5)

This week: Tuesday at Berkeley Prep, Saturday vs. Trinity Christian Academy

The skinny: Like Tampa Prep, the Hurricanes are in a district with a dominant team. In this case, it's Carrollwood Day. They won two games last week and would like to do the same this week, although Trinity Christian is 16-3.

17. Hernando (14-6)

This week: Tuesday at Springstead, Friday vs. South Sumter

The skinny: The Leopards have won four straight since losing to Crystal River. They are the third seed in 6A-7, so they must find a way to take out either Weeki Wachee or Crystal River in order to get into regionals.

18. Weeki Wachee (17-7)

This week: Friday at Springstead

The skinny: Just one game this week, so the Hornets can sharpen up for districts. Crystal River was undefeated in Class 6A, District 7, so that's who they have to set their sights on. They have won two straight since losing to Citrus.

19. River Ridge (14-7)

This week: Tuesday vs. Genesis Prep, Friday at Academy of the Holy Names

The skinny: A difficult game awaits Friday, but that will surely get the Knights ready for the Class 6A, District 8 tournament. Anclote will be the toughest foe in districts. They have won four straight since losing to Robinson.

20. Wiregrass Ranch (16-8)

This week: Tuesday at Pasco, Wednesday vs. Zephyrhills, Friday vs. Sunlake

The skinny: The Bulls picked up three wins last week, a nice rebound after losing to Plant. They are in the challenging 8A-8 district, which not only includes Plant but Freedom as well. They need to be sharp after the week in order to advance.

21. Freedom (14-7)

This week: Tuesday at Spoto, Friday vs. Lennard

The skinny: The Patriots lost to Wiregrass Ranch last week but rebounded with a win over Sickles. Freedom is a third seed in 8A-8 and must find a way to get past Wiregrass Ranch to reach regionals.

22. Brandon (13-5)

This week: Tuesday vs. East Bay, Wednesday at Lennard, Friday at Strawberry Crest

The skinny: The Eagles are the top team in Class 7A, District 7. Sophomore Jaylin Spurlin has been a major part of the offense, with just over 30 points per game. Brandon averages just over 50 points per game.

23. Countryside (12-6)

This week: Tuesday at Largo

The skinny: The Cougars picked up a nice 65-60 win over Calvary Christian on Monday. They played Clearwater tough last week in a 70-63 loss. November Morton remains the offensive threat with 20.5 points per game.

24. King (12-4)

This week: Tuesday vs. Jefferson, Wednesday at Gaither, Friday at East Bay

The skinny: The Lions are the second seed in Class 7A, District 7 behind Brandon. Those teams are the only ones in the six-team district with winning records. King has won five straight since losing to Brandon and has a good shot at winning all three this week.

25. Wesley Chapel (15-6)

This week: Tuesday at Sunlake, Friday at IMG Academy

The skinny: The Wildcats have won five straight and finish with two tough games. They may have a hard time getting past River Ridge and Anclote in Class 6A, District 8, and Pasco is no pushover. But it looks as if they are playing well at the right time.

On the bubble: Hernando Christian (19-1), Pasco (13-6), Clearwater Central Catholic (14-7), Newsome (12-7), Brooks DeBartolo (15-10), Academy at the Lakes (9-6), Springstead (11-5), Sunlake (11-7)