HomeTeam Hot Shot winners: Andrew Cavanaugh and Audra Leipold

Andrew Cavanaugh, Clearwater Central Catholic

Last season, Cavanaugh transferred from Pinellas Park, bolstering a lineup loaded with quality AAU players.

The Marauders started well, winning their first four games. But they were unable to maintain that success and finished 15-10 in the regular season before making an early exit in the district tournament.

Cavanaugh returned this season, along with eight other seniors. That experience is a big reason CCC is 14-2 with the two losses coming against Calvary Christian and Tampa Prep, both playoff teams from a year ago.

"We just all grew up and became better players in the offseason," Cavanaugh said. "We were hungry for wins."

The Marauders gained confidence by beating Gibbs and St. Petersburg en route to the TASCO summer league title. Their biggest performance this season came last week. CCC completed season sweeps of Brooks DeBartolo and Berkeley Prep to remain undefeated in Class 4A, District 4.

Cavanaugh did his part with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against Brooks DeBartolo, and 18 points and eight rebounds against Berkeley Prep. For the season, Cavanaugh is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.

On Friday, the Marauders have perhaps their biggest game of the season. They host Tampa Catholic for sole possession of first place in the district.

"This is the game we've all been waiting for," Cavanaugh said. "We can't wait."

Audra Leipold, Seffner Christian

Ever since the eighth grade, when Leipold started on the varsity team at Academy at the Lakes, she's been the main scorer. She helped lead AATL to the Class 2A state final last year, the first time the Wildcats had ever advanced that far.

But when Karim Nohra left as coach, Leipold transferred to Seffner Christian for her junior year. Her role would certainly be different with her new team. Senior Chelsie Hall averages 17 points per game and is committed to Vanderbilt. Brylee Bartram is a sophomore sharpshooter and senior Avree Carpenter is another all-around player. Leipold had to find a way to blend in on a team full of talent.

"I knew some of the players already but I also knew that it was going to take some time to get used to my new team," Leipold said. "It was not going to be super easy, but I talked to coach (Joe) Cooper and he said it's kind of like that transition that I'm going to have to make in college. I'm just doing it earlier."

Leipold, who has offers from Tampa, Furman and Saint Leo, is averaging 12.8 points per game. And she has also showed her toughness to her teammates. In a game against Fort Myers last week, Leipold took a charge and broke her nose. In the next game against South Broward, Leipold wore a protective mask, one she'll have another week at least.

"I couldn't really see below my eyes so it was hard to dribble," she said. "But I could shoot okay so it wasn't that bad."

Leipold surpassed 2,000 points for her career in a game against Briarcrest (Tenn.) Academy over the break. She is now focused on trying to get back to the state final. Seffner Christian is 18-1 and a favorite to reach the Class 4A state final.

"It's so exciting," Leipold said. "We're getting so close to the tournament and we all can't wait to hopefully win a championship, especially for the seniors."