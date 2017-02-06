HomeTeam Hot Shot winners: Eric Ugarte and Ranyel Hernandez

Eric Ugarte, Plant City

Plant City entered the playoffs as the lone bay area boys soccer team without a loss this season. That pristine record remained intact thanks to some down-to-the-wire dramatics in the first two postseason games.

The Raiders won each of those playoff games 3-2 in overtime.

The ability to pull out close games comes from a bond built throughout the season. During lunch, the players go to coach Caleb Roberts' classroom to do homework. When they're finished, they play FIFA soccer on Xbox.

"We're never really separate from one another," said Ugarte, a junior. "We think of each other as family; we have a lot of trust in each other. We also have this belief that we're a second-half team and can win every time."

Ugarte had a hand in last week's win over Orlando Oak Ridge in the Class 5A region quarterfinals. He scored twice, including the winner in overtime.

In three seasons, Ugarte has made steady progress as a scorer. He scored 15 goals as a freshman, 16 as a sophomore and his winner in the region quarterfinals has him at 17 this season.

Soccer has been a lifetime passion for Ugarte. He started playing when he was 3 years old and never has been tempted to pursue another sport. Two years ago, he was able to travel to Spain to play with top American players through an academy program. This past summer, he played in Argentina.

In March, he goes back to Argentina for a month through another academy program.

These trips have not resulted in a scholarship offer — yet.

"I'm hopeful I'll get the chance to play in college," Ugarte said. "That is the goal."

Ranyel Hernandez, King

The official King basketball roster lists Hernandez as a 5-foot senior guard. That isn't exactly correct.

"I'm 5-foot-1," she says.

She may be small, but Hernandez came up big in Friday's Class 7A, District 7 final against Brandon. She hit all six of her shots in the second half, including going 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, to lead the Lions to a 45-41 win.

"When I started making a couple I knew that I was going to keep making them," Hernandez said.

Her second-half hot streak earned her a new nickname from head coach Jubie Robinson. "Nellie," as she is known by friends, is now called "Big Shot Nellie" by her teammates. She has played basketball since middle school. Despite her size, she said she has always been a shooter and has never held back in a sport that values height.

Hernandez has been on King's varsity since she was a sophomore. This is the third straight season that she has been part of a team that advanced to regionals, but it is the first time she has been on a district championship team. The Lions (14-5) will host Springstead on Thursday.

"It's been a good season so far," Hernandez said. "Everybody on the team knows each other's strengths and weaknesses and we all work really well together. I'm going to keep on shooting. I've always been a shooter."