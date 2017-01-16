HomeTeam Hot Shot winners: Stephonse Mack and Sophie Shrader

Stephonse Mack, Armwood

In November, Mack broke his foot in basketball practice. The injury happened two weeks before the start of the regular season, sidelining the junior for more than a month.

"It was hard because this was supposed to be my statement season," said Mack, who transferred from Brandon in the offseason. "That injury held me back a little."

During Mack's absence, the Hawks were 2-5. It was a rough start for a team that advanced to the region semifinals last season. Mack returned Dec. 16. He needed time to get back into a rhythm.

He also needed time to mourn.

For Mack, basketball has been inextricably tied to pain and loss the past two weeks. On Jan. 2, his close friend, Jayquon Johnson, died in a shooting. The two played together at Brandon last season.

"Since Jayquon died, it's motivated me to go even harder in basketball," Mack said. "We always talked about making it out and going to college and taking care of our parents someday. His life was taken so quickly.

"I went to the funeral and watched them put my friend into the ground. Since then, I'm just trying to play hard and live out his legacy."

Mack has scored 20 or more points in each of the past two games, both wins against Brandon and King. The Hawks have won four of their past five since returning from the winter break.

"Stephonse has made a big difference for us," Armwood coach Pat Kelly said. "He's really starting to become a big-time scorer and leader."

Sophie Shrader, Newsome

Shrader's family specializes in multiple sports. Her older brother, Nick, is the leading scorer for Newsome's boys soccer team, as well as the school's No. 1 singles player in tennis.

Sophie tried following a similar path. She played every sport she could in middle school. When she arrived at Newsome two years ago, she played volleyball and tried out for the tennis team.

Now, the sophomore sticks strictly to soccer, the sport she started playing when she was 7.

Much like her brother, Sophie is a proficient scorer, especially in meaningful games. That is a big reason the Wolves have been nationally-ranked state title contenders each of the last two seasons.

Last week, Shrader had two goals in a 4-1 win over previously undefeated Plant to close out the regular season. Newsome is 16-0-3 and ranked eighth overall in the state and 29th nationally by MaxPreps.

"The goal is to get the state tournament — and win it," Shrader said.

Last season, the Wolves made it to the state semifinals, where they lost to Miami Lourdes 1-0. Shrader got off a shot from 15 yards away in the final five minutes of regulation that would have tied the score but was saved.

"We knew we had a chance to be successful again," Shrader said. "It was a tough loss in the semifinals so we're motivated to get back there again."