Jaguar Holiday Tournament: Clearwater 65, Strawberry Crest 26

Clearwater junior Misha O'Neal drives to the basket during a 65-26 victory over Strawberry Crest during first-round action of the Jaguar Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. Taken 12-27-16 by Scott Purks

TAMPA — Clearwater's girls basketball team has been looking for a serious challenge since the season started, and on Tuesday the Tornadoes thought they would finally get it against Strawberry Crest.

Didn't happen.

Unfortunately for both sides, Strawberry Crest (9-3) played without three key starters who are nursing injuries: Twins Ayanna Trigg (shoulder) and Briana Trigg (ankle) and Zora Strawder (knee).

As a result, Clearwater dominated from start to finish and walked out with a 65-26 blowout in first-round action at the Jaguar Holiday Tournament at Academy of the Holy Names.

The victory not only pushed Clearwater to 9-0 on the season, but increased its average margin of victory to 48 points with no victory margin less than 28 points.

"We were really looking forward to having a tough game because we feel like we need that type of experience to prepare for the playoffs," Clearwater coach Paul Lang said. "I think we should get that tomorrow (in a semifinal game against Plant, a 60-16 winner Tuesday over River Ridge)."

Clearwater won in its typical up-tempo, all-hands-on-deck style, which translated to all 11 players on the roster getting playing time and 10 scoring.

Tornado Lexie McDuffy led the way with 11 points, followed by Sophia McCray (nine), Carrie Lee (eight), Alex Hannah (eight), Alleyah Williams (seven) and Hannah Maxwell (six).

"Our goal is to play fast because that's the way our girls like to play and because we have enough talent and depth to push it the entire game," Lang said. "We got off to a bit of a slow start today because we were rusty from the (two-week layoff for the holiday break). I thought we got it going better in the second half."

As for Strawberry Crest, coach La'Tosha Lewis said resting the Trigg twins was more precautionary than necessary.

"I want to make sure they are healthy for our district games in a few weeks," Lewis said. "I didn't see any reason to risk anything today."

Strawder's health, however, will remain a bit of a mystery until definitive results come back from X-rays on the knee she injured last week.