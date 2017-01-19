Magnitude of the moment hits McDonald's All-American Kevin Knox

TAMPA — The feeling was unlike any Kevin Knox had experienced during his four seasons playing basketball at Tampa Catholic High School. Not even the prospect of competing in big games this weekend against nationally ranked opponents played on his mind like the business of becoming a McDonald's All-American.

Michael Jordan played in the All-American Game. So did Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The list goes on.

Knox joined that list of elite players over the weekend with his selection. On Thursday, McDonald's held a ceremony in the school's gymnasium, presenting the 6-foot-8 senior forward with his jersey for the game, held March 29 at Chicago's United Center.

"This game is right there at the top of the list," Knox said. "There are NBA Hall of Famers who played in this game. Future Hall of Famers who played and guys who will be playing in this year's all-star game."

Each year more than 800 players are nominated. The list is whittled to 24 boys and girls from across the country. Knox is just the fifth area high school player selected for the game, the first since former Sickles standout John Henson in 2009.

The others: Tampa Prep's Casey Sanders (1999), Boca Ciega's David White (1987) and Brandon's Dwayne Schintzius (1986).

On a basketball court, at least, Knox has some control over the outcome. But Thursday, sitting at a table with his family, he nervously smiled while others spoke about his high school career.

Rachel Prado Millan, a Tampa Catholic graduate whose family owns and operates a number of McDonald's in the area, talked about Knox's determination. That was something Prado Millan's father, JC Prado, noticed when he was an assistant during Knox's freshman season with the Crusaders.

TC coach Don Dziagwa rattled off a list of accomplishments Knox has achieved through the years. Knox has scored more than 2,000 points in his career and became the school's all-time leading scorer earlier this season.

Those staggering numbers prompted Dziagwa to name his star player as the school's athlete of the month for December. Knox did not want the attention, saying there were other players just as deserving.

"That just shows how humble he really is," Dziagwa said.

Knox, a five-star recruit who is ranked the seventh-best player nationally by ESPN, decided to return to Tampa Catholic rather than play at a powerhouse academy. He is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds this season.

He also has narrowed his college choices to Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and North Carolina, and plans to make his decision in mid March.

During his time in the spotlight, Knox has skillfully fused it all, delivering meaningful plays with maximum effect.

Fans now ask to him to pose for pictures. Others want his autograph. Others drive from miles away just to see him.

Jennifer Hellman took her son Evan and family friend Derek Delgardo to watch Knox's jersey presentation. Evan and Delgardo, both fifth-graders, play AAU basketball and have followed Knox throughout his high school career.

"He is so unbelievable," Evan said.

A crowd of mostly students and faculty agreed, cheering Knox as he put on his jersey, signaling his arrival into an exclusive club.

Contact Bob Putnam at bputnam@tampabay.com. Follow @BobbyHomeTeam.