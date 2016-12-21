Nature Coast boys, Hernando girls win titles at Hernando Holiday Classic

BROOKSVILLE — Nature Coast and Chamberlain each entered the third annual Hernando Holiday Classic as undefeated juggernauts, and nothing happened in the first two rounds to sway that.

On Wednesday night, the Sharks took home the tournament title and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season in a 59-56 battle.

Chamberlain (8-1) actually led for most the game, but Nature Coast (12-0) refused to let things get away. The Chiefs held a 43-33 lead in the third quarter before Jordan Baxter help changed momentum.

"I think Jordan is the X-factor," Nature Coast coach David Picarsik said. "He doesn't necessarily need to score, but when he can give us second chances, we are tough to beat. He changed the game."

The power forward grabbed three offensive rebounds in the next four possessions to help bring the Sharks all the way to a 45-45 tie. Baxter finished with a double double on the night, delivering 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with two steals and a block.

The leading scorer for Nature Coast was senior Kaine McColley (19 points, six rebounds). The forward and captain was hot from outside early, but he adjusted his game inside in the second half when Chamberlain's defense began to crowd him outside the 3-point arc. McColley earned the tournament MVP for his work.

Chiefs point guard Myikel Wilson was the most dominant player on the court for most of the game. The junior not only distributed the ball with ease, but he also was a force on the glass and scoring. Wilson threatened a triple double with his 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

"When I scouted (Wilson), he was getting every rebound and blocking shots," Picarsik said. "So I knew he could do everything, and he was proving that again in this one."

Reggie Lowe was on fire from 3-point range. The senior guard led all scorers with 20, going 6-for-7 from long distance.

The seventh annual girls' Hernando Holiday Classic featured host Hernando downing suddenly resurgent Weeki Wachee 45-38 in overtime.

The Hornets (12-5) won a school record 15 games last season after going winless each of the previous two campaigns. Led by a strong frontcourt, Weeki Wachee has been very strong this season. Despite a cold day from leading scorer Taylor Miller, the Hornets still led by 10 at halftime. Miller had gone for 21 points and 11 boards in the semifinal victory over Steinbrenner.

The second half was a different story for the Leopards (10-3). Senior Ali Bronson scored 16 points and snagged 11 rebounds and did a great job of neutralizing Weeki Wachee standout Seytia Hill. She was voted MVP of the tournament by coaches after notching double doubles in each of the three tournament games this week. Bronson averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds.

After a solid finish sent the game to an extra period, Hernando dominated, capping the contest with a flurry of trips to the free-throw line. The victory gave the Leopards their first title in their flagship event.