Nature Coast hosts another elite field in Christmas tourney

There have been many good players to go through Nature Coast's boys basketball program over the past decade. But the presence of Sharks coach David Pisarcik seems to be the common denominator when it comes to success.

Now in his 11th season roaming the sideline for Nature Coast, Pisarcik has led the Sharks to 241 victories and a .795 winning percentage. It seems like every year questions surround the team with the loss of one impact player or another, yet the veteran coach has made a habit of adjusting his strategy to compensate for the talent on his roster.

This season has been no different. After reaching the second round of the state playoffs last year, the Sharks lost their leading scorer, shooting guard Nick Crima (16.5 points), and longtime point guard Jamison Carnegie (3.5 assists). In fact, there were seven seniors on last season's roster.

"I think we have that 'next man up' mentality," Pisarcik said. "We pride ourselves in player development. Every player works on their strengths and weaknesses, and we adapt to our personnel."

Led by the return of forward Kaine McColley, Nature Coast has not missed a beat. Starting 9-0, the Sharks have extended their home district win streak to 40 games. McColley surprised many as a junior when he burst onto the scene, averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26 games. He has stepped up his game even more, pushing those numbers to 22 points per game and eight boards.

"Kaine coming in definitely helped us," Pisarcik said. "Most people know that this year it is his team. If he executes on both ends of the floor, we are going to be pretty good."

Nature Coast has already played every other team in Class 6A, District 7, emerging from the first half of the schedule undefeated with double figure victories over every district opponent. The favorites to qualify as the top seed for the district tournament at Citrus in February, the Sharks are also looking to return to the postseason for the eighth season in a row.

Although the winter vacation takes most student-athletes away from their studies, there is no break for the Sharks. Nature Coast competed in the third annual Hernando Holiday Classic this week, and after Christmas, the Sharks will welcome some of the best programs from around the country into their home gymnasium.

Pisarcik believes this is the best field the tournament has ever seen, and with the presence of elite teams from Ohio last year, that is saying a great deal. This year, Shaker Heights (Ohio) returns along with three top schools from Georgia (Archer, Lowndes and Roswell). Also in the field is Friendship Collegiate Academy from Washington D.C.

"We hosted like five Division I players (last year)," Pisarcik said. "It's the competition we want to play against. College scouts are looking to come by and take a look at these schools and our players."

Winning is always nice, but Pisarcik sees the top-notch field as a setting for his squad to get battle-tested. If the Sharks can hang with some of the most talented teams in the nation, confidence will ride high when Nature Coast begins its path to the state playoffs.

"If you're a basketball player and you want to play good basketball, you're coming to Nature Coast," Pisarcik said. "We have to play against next level basketball teams. It's about getting the experience to make a run in the district and beyond."