Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Nature Coast hosts another elite field in Christmas tourney

  • By Derek J. LaRiviere, Times Correspondent

Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:00am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

There have been many good players to go through Nature Coast's boys basketball program over the past decade. But the presence of Sharks coach David Pisarcik seems to be the common denominator when it comes to success.

Related News/Archive

Now in his 11th season roaming the sideline for Nature Coast, Pisarcik has led the Sharks to 241 victories and a .795 winning percentage. It seems like every year questions surround the team with the loss of one impact player or another, yet the veteran coach has made a habit of adjusting his strategy to compensate for the talent on his roster.

This season has been no different. After reaching the second round of the state playoffs last year, the Sharks lost their leading scorer, shooting guard Nick Crima (16.5 points), and longtime point guard Jamison Carnegie (3.5 assists). In fact, there were seven seniors on last season's roster.

"I think we have that 'next man up' mentality," Pisarcik said. "We pride ourselves in player development. Every player works on their strengths and weaknesses, and we adapt to our personnel."

Led by the return of forward Kaine McColley, Nature Coast has not missed a beat. Starting 9-0, the Sharks have extended their home district win streak to 40 games. McColley surprised many as a junior when he burst onto the scene, averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26 games. He has stepped up his game even more, pushing those numbers to 22 points per game and eight boards.

"Kaine coming in definitely helped us," Pisarcik said. "Most people know that this year it is his team. If he executes on both ends of the floor, we are going to be pretty good."

Nature Coast has already played every other team in Class 6A, District 7, emerging from the first half of the schedule undefeated with double figure victories over every district opponent. The favorites to qualify as the top seed for the district tournament at Citrus in February, the Sharks are also looking to return to the postseason for the eighth season in a row.

Although the winter vacation takes most student-athletes away from their studies, there is no break for the Sharks. Nature Coast competed in the third annual Hernando Holiday Classic this week, and after Christmas, the Sharks will welcome some of the best programs from around the country into their home gymnasium.

Pisarcik believes this is the best field the tournament has ever seen, and with the presence of elite teams from Ohio last year, that is saying a great deal. This year, Shaker Heights (Ohio) returns along with three top schools from Georgia (Archer, Lowndes and Roswell). Also in the field is Friendship Collegiate Academy from Washington D.C.

"We hosted like five Division I players (last year)," Pisarcik said. "It's the competition we want to play against. College scouts are looking to come by and take a look at these schools and our players."

Winning is always nice, but Pisarcik sees the top-notch field as a setting for his squad to get battle-tested. If the Sharks can hang with some of the most talented teams in the nation, confidence will ride high when Nature Coast begins its path to the state playoffs.

"If you're a basketball player and you want to play good basketball, you're coming to Nature Coast," Pisarcik said. "We have to play against next level basketball teams. It's about getting the experience to make a run in the district and beyond."

>>fast facts

2016 Nature Coast Christmas Tournament

Where: Nature Coast Tech

Bracket I

Dec. 28: Alonso vs. Hernando, 9:30 a.m.; Archer (Ga.) vs. East Bay, 11 a.m.; Lowndes (Ga.) vs. George Jenkins, 12:30 p.m.; Land O'Lakes vs. Nature Coast, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29: Loser's bracket games, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; Alonso-Hernando winner vs. Archer-East Bay winner, 3:30 p.m.; Lowndes-Jenkins winner vs. Land O'Lakes-Nature Coast winner, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30: Consolation games, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.; final, 6:30 p.m.

Bracket II

Dec. 28: Roswell (Ga.) vs. Countryside, 2; Shaker Heights (Ohio) vs. Zephyrhills, 3:30 p.m.; Gaither vs. Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.; Friendship (Washington D.C.) vs. Armwood, 8 p.m.

Dec. 29: Loser's bracket games, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Shaker-Zephyrhills winner vs. Gaither-Fletcher winner, 6:30 p.m.; Roswell-Countryside winner vs. Friendship-Armwood winner, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30: Consolation games, 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m.; final, 8 p.m.

Nature Coast hosts another elite field in Christmas tourney 12/22/16 [Last modified: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:57am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...