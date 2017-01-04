Newcomers add even more power to Plant's girls basketball team

TAMPA — Payton Paro could have gotten bent out of shape and whined and pouted. She could have complained.

Paro was the returning star senior of the Plant High girls basketball team for the 2016-17 season, and she had played with her returning group the previous few years. This was supposed to be Paro's year to shine above all the others.

Who were these sudden senior transfers, Isabella Moreno from Berkeley Prep and Kimberley Shaw from New Zealand? Who was this new talented freshman, Honor Culpepper?

No, no, no.

"I welcomed them," Paro said. "I welcomed all of it. I come from a military family (dad Kent Paro is a Navy Seal) and I moved eight times before the seventh grade (when the family finally settled in Tampa). I know how great it feels when you go to a new place and someone welcomes you."

And so the tone for the 2016-17 season, Plant coach Carrie Mahon said, was set — firmly, easily, and without question.

"It all comes down to Payton Paro," Mahon said. "She is a great person and a great leader and when she talks everybody listens. She is a key, and I am so happy that she is."

With Paro as cool as ever, the newcomers arrived and their different personalities almost immediately blended into a serious force.

"This truly is a rare group," said Mahon, who is in her 15th year at Plant and 22nd overall. "They are so hard on themselves and they push each other hard. They care about each other's feelings and they are completely unselfish. They make it so easy that a lot of times I feel like all I have to do is drive the bus."

Mahon said the one thing all the Panthers definitely have in common — and that includes starting junior Sydney Johnson, sophomore Alexys Mathangani and senior sixth man Anika Moffitt — is intensity.

It's just that they show it in different ways.

Paro, who wants to attend the Naval Academy, is pretty much dead serious until the final horn sounds in a game.

Moreno, who takes 500 shots every single day in the gym before school, is more quiet and focused.

Shaw, whom the kids love to hear talk because of her accent, is more smiles, much like Moffitt, who for the first time in her career focused solely on basketball instead of playing volleyball as well. Shaw and Moffitt, however, are only smiling after a whistle stops play.

As for style on the court, the group is similar. Blessed with decent height (four starters listed at 5-foot-10 or taller), they have quick feet and hands, shoot well (43 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point land), and play multiple defenses (particularly man-to-man and different presses) with equal excellence.

In the process, the scoring and rebounding spreads out. Paro leads the way with a 14.8 points a game average, followed by Moreno (13.7), Johnson (6.9), Shaw (6.4), Mathangani (6.3) and Moffitt (4.1). On the rebounding side, Shaw leads at 5.5 a game with everyone else around three.

Add it up and the Panthers are not only 14-1 but they are firmly in the conversation for a Class 8A state final four berth.

"It's exciting for us right now," Paro said. "We feel very good about the possibilities."