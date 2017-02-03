Okaro White's stellar play poses a tough choice for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat was depleted. Four players had missed playing time with injuries. That allowed the team an exemption to add someone beyond the 15-player limit.

Desperate for a healthy body, the Heat turned to Okaro White, a former standout at Clearwater High School and Florida State who was playing for the organization's Developmental League team in Sioux Falls, S.D.

White signed a 10-day contract, a move many considered temporary.

He did not see it that way.

"I had faith that this could be my real shot," said White, 24.

More than a role player, White played significant minutes. Miami started winning, too. That prompted the team to sign White to another 10-day contract last week. He continued to play well, helping the Heat pile up more victories after a dreadful start to the season.

The Heat is on a nine-game win streak. Now the team has a decision to make.

White's contract expires Sunday. Miami cannot sign him to another 10-day deal. Though White is not a starter, he has played a meaningful role, so much so that the Heat is exploring trade options to keep him around.

"I could not have planned or hoped for a better situation," White said. "I always had hope, and I kept believing in myself. When I was called up, I didn't see it as a temporary thing. I thought this was something that really could work after a long journey."

Two years ago, White, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished his senior season with the Seminoles by posting career highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (6.8) while leading the team to the final four of the NIT.

White was projected as a possible low second-round pick.

He went undrafted.

White played in the summer league with Memphis and Orlando the next two summers. He also played overseas in Italy (2014-15) and Greece (2015-16), where he was named the Greek League's most spectacular player.

That got the interest of the Heat, which invited him to play for its summer league team last year. He signed with Miami in July but was cut after six preseason games.

White went to Sioux Falls to play for the Heat's D-League team, not knowing when he would get his next shot.

He played well, averaging 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 23 games.

"For two years, I was waiting for the right fit, the right opportunity," White said. "The Heat invested in me. Even when I was cut, they still had faith in me."

White is averaging four points and two rebounds per game. His best game was Jan. 25 when he had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a win over the Nets.

His performance has made him a fan favorite. His jersey is now being sold — and worn.

"There are no guarantees that anything can last," said Clearwater graduate Matt Ramker, White's agent. "But Okaro has done everything asked of him. He's worked hard and people have branded him as part of the winning streak. He's definitely had a strong impact."

The Heat hosts the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, the final game of White's contract. After that, White will have to wait to find out if his NBA run will continue.

"Every day is better than the one before," White said. "I'll just keep enjoying the ride and see where it takes me."