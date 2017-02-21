weather unavailableweather unavailable
Region boys basketball: Largo 93, Port Charlotte 83 (OT)

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 9:54pm

Largo, the defending Class 7A state finalist, erased a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Port Charlotte 93-83 in the region semifinals Tuesday in overtime.

The Packers (20-7) caught a break late in the fourth quarter when Sean Price, the Pirates' leading scorer, fouled out. Zhahidi Robinson hit clutch free throws down the stretch for Largo.

"Our backs were against it," Packers coach Phil Price said. "I just told the kids we have to keep playing our game. The shots started finally falling for us."

Robinson had 31 points for Largo. Julian Cooney had 21.

