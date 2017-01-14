Rough day for Pinellas County teams in basketball tournament

SEMINOLE — For the seventh year, fans enjoyed another action-packed day of boys basketball at Seminole High honoring the memory of Warhawks standout Keith MacCollom.

It was a different story for the Pinellas County squads involved as all four teams were on the losing side of the scoreboard Saturday.

Wrapping up a rugged slate of five games in eight days, Largo came the closest to snapping the string in the night's finale, losing 54-52 to Lakeland.

Trailing by as many as 11 in the third quarter and by 41-33 with seven minutes left, the Packers (11-7) rode the hot hand of Cassius Tomlinson to a 45-45 tie with 3:49 remaining. Tomlinson, who finished with a team-high 11, contributed five to Largo's 12-4 run.

"Cassius has improved a lot, and he's a good athlete," said Largo coach Phil Price. "We've got to get him going like that all the time."

After both teams swapped free throws, sophomore Luke Anderson (game-high 19 points, with 17 rebounds and two blocks) shook off a 3-for-12 shooting run to drill a huge 3-pointer followed a minute and a half later with a putback to give the Dreadnaughts (11-7) a 54-49 lead with 1:45 left.

But the Packers battled back when junior Amant Deliu made a well-defended 3-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left to cut the gap to two.

After a pair of missed Lakeland free throws, Julian Cooney (nine points, Largo's Shootout MVP) drove coast-to-coast and was fouled as the buzzer sounded. His first free throw rimmed out, allowing the Dreadnaughts to escape with the win.

"With our schedule, we played a tight game (Friday) night, we had every reason not to finish (Saturday)," Price said. "Plus we were missing Julian Yeldon (death in the family) and Nirobi Peller (knee injury suffered Friday), but we kept fighting.

"We needed to make a few more free throws and layups, but I can't be mad. All I want is effort, and we had it."

Bobby Roundtree (five points, 12 rebounds) was strong in the paint as was Zhahidi Robinson (nine points, five boards) for Largo.

Jesuit 65, East Lake 25: The day's other marquee matchup lost its luster early as Jesuit trampled East Lake.

Playing a crippling 2-3 pressure zone led by team MVP Thierry Moliere (15 points, 7-of-7 shooting, four assists and three steals), the Tigers (15-1) stopped the Eagles offense before it could even get started.

Then when Jesuit took possession, it played like a well-oiled machine, shooting 56 percent (24-of-43) from the field. With Stephen Darst (15 points) and Lucas Uzdavinis (nine) hitting three 3s apiece, Jesuit's advantage stretched from 20 at halftime to 35 and a running clock midway through the third quarter.

"We give the ball up really well, we have great movement and we all like to play total team ball," Moliere said. "That's what Jesuit's all about."

Freshman Dionte Blanch led East Lake (10-7) with eight points, while Shootout MVP Breon Hillman contributed six.

Sunlake 60, Palm Harbor University 59: The day's action got off to a great start as Sunlake completed a comeback from a 13-point deficit in the fourth on two Connor Lloyd free throws with eight seconds left to play, then held on for the stunning victory.

Lloyd (16 points) and Seth Oliver hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds to make it a two-possession game for the Seahawks (5-7), making moot a buzzer-beating 3 from Ricci Reyes (seven points) for PHU (7-11).

Shootout MVP Jamal Wright went off for 22 points and 24 rebounds in the victory.

Behind the strong ball-handling of 6-foot-5 sophomore Braxton Bartlett (20 points, six rebounds) and the inside work of Shootout MVP Gage Bauer (15 points, eight boards), the Hurricanes built their advantage to as large as 49-36 on a Bartlett 3 with 6:04 left.

From there, Sunlake's full-court press took its toll and wore down PHU just enough for the Land O'Lakes squad to complete the comeback.

"We're a good pressure team, but we didn't want to wear ourselves out," said Sunlake coach Jim Bragg. "We started pressing in the second half, and it seemed to wear out (the Hurricanes) at the end.

"This was a good win for us against a very good team."

Wharton 50, Seminole 34: The host Warhawks found early success with their patient offensive play, but the Wildcats found their stride behind Shootout MVP Isaiah Thomas and Dae'Son Barnes to pull away for the win.

Limiting possessions while converting its own, Seminole (9-8) eased to a 17-13 halftime lead behind Shootout MVP Duncan Demuth (game-high 16 points).

But Wharton (9-5) found its second wind while playing its fourth game in five days. Six third-quarter points from Thomas (14 in the game) allowed the Wildcats to double their score and take a 26-24 lead to the final eight minutes.

Then Barnes (11 points, 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth) and Ronaldo Williams (10 points, 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth) led Wharton to a 24-point run to win going away.

"We adjusted well to Seminole's switching defense and did a great job ourselves on the defensive end," said Wharton coach Tommy Tonelli. "To come in here and win on their court, after five tough games … we really responded."