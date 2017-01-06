Slippery court forces TC-Jesuit game to be canceled

TAMPA — Fans inquired about tickets for months leading up to Friday's much-anticipated basketball game between rivals Tampa Catholic and Jesuit. The stands were full as student sections from both schools all screamed and shouted chants en masse.

The collective ferocity was all but over just after halftime. The standing-room-only crowd of more than 1,400 was ordered to go home less than two minutes into the third quarter, all because of the conditions on the court.

With the Crusaders leading 31-25 in the third quarter, referees decided to call the game because players were slipping on Jesuit's hardwood floor and it was deemed unsafe. It was decided the game, the first of a home-and-home series this season between the rivals, will not be rescheduled.

"This is the first time I've ever had something happen in a game, much less this rivalry," TC coach Don Dziagwa said.

Part of the reason for the moisture was Jesuit's gym was filled to capacity. Last season the floor became slippery during the Tigers' home game in this rivalry.

"It only seems to happen in this game," Jesuit coach Neal Goldman said. "There are just bodies packed in here for this game. We tried to keep it as cold as possible, but I think our air conditioning system failed us here a little bit. It's devastating for the players, especially the seniors, not to finish this home against Tampa Catholic."

It is all but impossible for the teams to reschedule this game because of their heavy January schedules. Dziagwa offered for both teams to drive to TC to resume the game Friday night, but that idea was shot down.

The referees suggested moving the game to today, but that did not work for the Crusaders because five-star recruit Kevin Knox had a limousine service arriving after Friday's game to drive him and his family to Tallahassee for an official visit to Florida State.

The teams play Feb. 3 at Tampa Catholic in what will be their only official meeting of the year.