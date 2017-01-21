Tampa Catholic doesn't measure up to national power

Tampa Catholic’s Kevin Knox, who finishes with 27 points, soars in for a dunk against Montverde.

TAMPA — All year long, Tampa Catholic star Kevin Knox and his teammates have said they wanted to play against the best because that makes you stronger.

Knox and the Crusaders got their wish Saturday when they took on Montverde Academy, a team ranked No. 10 in the nation by maxpreps.com, but one that arguably is better than any other at the high school level.

Tall, quick and deep, Montverde gave TC everything it had in the National Hoopfest at Berkeley Prep, and in the end it was too much for the Crusaders, who suffered their worst defeat in a long time, 94-59.

Knox and his teammates weren't too happy afterward, but they also weren't devastated.

"We will learn from this," said Knox, a McDonald's All-American who has North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and Florida State on his short list of schools.

"We know we could have played better and that is frustrating, but we will get better from this experience."

For starters, the Crusaders (15-5) might want to work a little extra on their outside shooting. Against Montverde, Tampa Catholic made only 6-of-37 (16 percent) 3-pointers.

"When you play a team like Montverde, you can't shoot 16 percent on 3-pointers and expect to have any chance of staying in the game," TC coach Don Dziagwa said.

"I'm happy with the fact we got to play against a team like Montverde (that features five potential Division I starters and eight players 6 feet 7 or taller), but I'm disappointed that we didn't play better."

It's also not like TC was shell-shocked playing the Eagles (15-2). This year with Knox being a marquee attraction, the Crusaders have played in several top national tournaments, though TC guard Tai Strickland admitted they have never played a team as good as Montverde, located about 70 miles north of Tampa in Lake County.

"That will be the best team we ever play," Strickland said. "They were that good. I just wish we would have shot better."

Despite the shooting woes, TC still cut Montverde's lead to nine in the third quarter (44-35) and had a chance to cut it to six, but missed yet another 3-point shot.

The Eagles, led by 6-7 guard R.J. Barrett (rated the nation's No. 1 sophomore), answered quickly and relentlessly and minutes into the fourth quarter had stretched its lead to 59-42.

"Then from there I think our team kind of thought, well, maybe can't come back from this," Dziagwa said. "Then it got away from us (Montverde outscored TC 37-17 in the last eight minutes)."

Knox ended up leading the Crusaders with 27 points, but Barrett led all scorers with 32.

In Saturday's earlier action in the tournament:

Oak Hill (VA.) 81, St. Petersburg 59: The Green Devils kept it close for a while despite playing without the school's all-time leading scorer, Darius Banks, who has been nursing a sore ankle for a few weeks. Oak Hill, which starts five players with Division I commitments including one of the nation's top recruits in Billy Preston (Kansas), led only 35-29 at the half before steadily increasing its lead through the third and fourth quarters. St. Pete guard Serrell Smith and forward AJ Ford led the Green Devils with 39 and 17 points respectively.

Windemere Prep 77, Berkeley Prep 48: Windemere's David Nickelberry, a Memphis commit, led all scorers with 24 points, while Berkeley Prep junior guard Zach Mathis led the Bucs with 14. Berkeley Prep, which has battled through several injuries to key players, dropped to 13-8.

St. Benedict's (N.J.) 67, Tampa Prep 46: Amari Goulbourne and Jaren Phillips each had 15 points for the Terrapins, who are now 15-4 on the season.

In a game involving non-Tampa Bay area teams, Huntington (W.Va.) Prep beat Bradenton Victory Rock Prep 68-62.